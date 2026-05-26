Rugby League World Cup gets major government boost

The Boom Rookies look at the decision to select James Tedesco ahead of Dylan Edwards at fullback for New South Wales. (1:59)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 Rugby League World Cup, including the women's tournament where the Jillaroos will defend their crown, has received a multi-million dollar funding boost from the federal government.

Featuring 10 men's, eight women's and eight wheelchair teams, the three tournaments will run parallel, jointly hosted by Australia, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand.

The 26 teams from 16 nations will feature in 51 matches across five weeks, with Fiji and Wales making their first appearance in the women's draw.

Australia and New Zealand open the men's competition on Friday, October 15 at Sydney's Allianz Stadium while the Jillaroos play Samoa in the first women's pool match a day later across town at CommBank Stadium.

Australia's players after winning the 2022 Rugby League World Cup Women's final. OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Games will mostly be held in Australia, although PNG will host two men's and women's round robin matches while a double-header will be held at the Te Kaha Stadium in Christchurch.

The tournament was set to be played in France in 2025 but was shifted after a change in government meant organisers couldn't secure financial support.

But the Australian government has announced it is tipping in $12.4 million in funding with a "strong focus on supporting the women's competition, as women's rugby league continues to go from strength to strength".

The money will go towards planning, logistics and delivery of the showpiece event.

"Australians love rugby league and this World Cup is a chance to show that to the world," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

"This is about packed stadiums, local jobs, children seeing their heroes up close and communities coming together around a game they love.

"The World Cup will bring communities together across Australia, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand, strengthen regional ties and create memories that fans will never forget."

The Jillaroos thrashed New Zealand by 50 points in the final of the 2022 tournament held in England, while the Kangaroos are also the current title-holders, downing Samoa 30-10 to claim a record-extending 12th crown.