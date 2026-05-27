Strange stars as NSW edge Queensland in Origin opener

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Ethan Strange has inspired the biggest comeback in State of Origin history, starring on his debut to give the Blues a 22-20 series-opening win over a 12-man Queensland.

Maroons fullback Kalyn Ponga was sent off for a 58th-minute shoulder charge and Strange came to life to carry the Blues to victory at a rain-soaked Accor Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday.

Ponga was dismissed for a high shot on Blues winger Tolu Koula and at the time Billy Slater's men led 20-6 after a magnificent first-half display from rookie Maroons No.7 Sam Walker.

James Tedesco and the Blues celebrate victory. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

But Queensland could not hold on with Strange, halfback Nathan Cleary and fullback James Tedesco - the scorer of the match-winning try - on his Origin return, helping NSW home.

Queensland are now facing an uphill battle to win back the series ahead of game two in Melbourne on June 17 and in game three in Brisbane on July 8.

The team that has won game one has gone on to claim the series 70 per cent of the time.

Walker had a hand in everything the Maroons did right in the first half, laying on the opening try for Rob Toia and the second for Tom Flegler.

Haumole Olakau'atu is wrapped up by the Queensland defence. Darrian Traynor/Getty Image

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow dived on a Cameron Munster grubberkick and Walker converted all three tries and nudged a penalty goal to put the Maroons in the boxseat.

Cleary set up Hudson Young for the only NSW try of the first half but the Blues were given a window of opportunity when Ponga became the seventh player to be sent off in Origin history.

Strange was devastating against a depleted Maroons side, scoring a try, having another chalked off and making several busts upfield.

Cleary then stepped up with a 40/20 and a 71st minute try to cut Queensland's lead to four points.

Then Tedesco came up with the match-winning play, jumping over Selwyn Cobbo to claim a bomb and then touch down.