Walker lives up to Langer hype in debut heartbreaker

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Queensland debutant half Sam Walker announced himself as another Ipswich-made star in State of Origin despite the Maroons' controversial loss in Sydney.

In the build-up to the Maroons' heartbreaking 22-20 loss in Game 1 of the series, Walker had been compared to the great Allan Langer who ruled the roost in his debut series 39 years ago.

Some players would have been overcome by such a comparison. Walker embraced it as an honour and went out and dazzled with all the goodies in his box of tricks to get the Maroons out to a 20-0 lead.

When last year's player of the series Tom Dearden suffered an ankle injury there was great debate in Queensland about who would replace him.

Sam Walker of the Maroons passes the ball. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Going back to the past with Daly Cherry-Evans was an option. Switching Kalyn Ponga to the halves was considered.

The questions asked about Langer were posed with Walker. Was he too slight in stature for the Origin cauldron in defence? Would his razzle dazzle style work in Origin? They were all questions that the 24-year-old Walker made redundant with a brilliant and composed display.

Maroons coach Billy Slater's selections showcased innovation and loyalty to a core group that won last year's decider 24-12 in Sydney.

His side played the last 23 minutes with 12 men and were brave until the last.

The choice of Ponga over Reece Walsh at fullback raised eyebrows but proved correct with the Newcastle talisman as assured as he as ever been in Origin before being sent off in the 57th minute.

The decision to send Ponga off for what was ruled a shoulder charge on Tolu Koula will ignite debate. Ponga indicated it was a head clash and pointed at his cut ear as he left the field.

Lock Max Plath was another inspired Slater choice and tackled like a demon.

The recall of winger Selwyn Cobbo was another masterstroke. The Dolphins flyer was one of the best on the field. Slater knew that Cobbo had just enjoyed one of best months of footy in his career and cashed in by bringing him back into the fold.

The Maroons also did a wonderful thing by inviting Queensland warrior Jai Arrow into camp and to the game in the team bus as their 21st man. Arrow's heartbreaking motor neurone disease (MND) diagnosis devastated the rugby league world.

Slater and the team wanted to give Arrow their complete support and have clearly also been inspired by the 30-year-old's incredible courage.

They will take plenty of incentive to Melbourne in game two, knowing that they came back to win last year's series after losing the opener.