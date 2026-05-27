Moses will have a spot for Game II, Daley says

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A NSW selection dilemma looms for the second State of Origin match but coach Laurie Daley insists injured Mitch Moses will be back in the NSW team if fit.

For a second time in three Origin matches, five-eighth Moses needed to be replaced at the 11th hour after injuring himself during Blues camp.

Elevated from the bench with only two days' notice, debutant Ethan Strange was integral to the Blues' comeback from 20-0 down to snatch a heart-stopping 22-20 win on Wednesday night.

Most notably, Strange put Stephen Crichton into a hole down the left side and then backed his centre up in support to cross for the first of the Blues' three second-half tries.

Strange finished with 134 run metres and flaunted his wonderful left-foot step to constantly threaten Queensland's right edge.

He appeared a leading contender for man of the match, until halves partner Nathan Cleary capped a superb night putting James Tedesco in for the winning try with a towering bomb.

But Parramatta captain Moses is a chance to recover from a hamstring issue to shape as a selection option for Origin II on June 17.

Moses has endured a patchy season at club level, but was the Blues' halfback for their last victory in a game-three decider and has won his last four Origin games.

Ethan Strange starred in Origin I, creating a selection dilemma for Blues coach Laurie Daley Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Daley indicated Moses would play some part at the MCG if fit.

"Mitch is a big part of our team. He's a big part of our team," the coach said.

"It's not a bad hammy, either. We expect him to play. He'll be a part of the squad for sure."

Strange's teammates were quick to sing his praises after full-time.

"He's a footy player," said Tedesco.

"It was tough losing Mitch, but 'Strangey' coming in prepared like he's going to play all week, he was even out of training in different positions. I'm happy for him, he's a great kid."