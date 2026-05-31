Strange, Weekes up the ante as Raiders down Cowboys

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Ethan Strange has capped off his glittering week with another inspirational performance to steer Canberra to a statement 26-12 victory against North Queensland.

After sparking NSW to a 22-20 comeback win in the State of Origin series opener on Wednesday, the Raiders playmaker was influential on Sunday, making crucial tackles, scoring a try, assisting another and posting eight tackle busts at GIO Stadium.

His NRL performance will only strengthen his case to keep the NSW starting No.6 jersey for game two on June 17 after the 21-year-old was parachuted into the Blues squad with Mitchell Moses sustaining a hamstring injury.

But it wasn't just the Raiders' in-form five-eighth who made an impact. Kaeo Weekes grabbed a try and 192 metres, while hooker Tom Starling (109 metres, 28 tackles) dazzled to help the Raiders beat North Queensland at home for the first time since 2018.

Victory ended a two-game losing streak for the Green Machine and keeps them in top-eight contention after a lean start to their minor premiership defence.

Having won eight of their previous 10 matches going into the clash, the Cowboys' usual fruitful attack was held to just two tries, compared with six for the home team.

Already without co-captains Tom Dearden (syndesmosis) and Reuben Cotter (rest), the Cowboys' player shortage may also worsen after prop Thomas Mikaele limped off in the second half.

Ethan Strange celebrates a try for the Raiders. Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Canberra thought they had drawn first blood when Matt Timoko stormed over, but the bunker overruled because winger Savelio Tamale disrupted Zac Laybutt while competing for a kick.

The Raiders had no problems minutes later when they shifted right and found Sebastian Kris.

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Canberra found their second when Tamale grubbered the ball and it took a deflection into the hands of Weekes, who charged over.

Lock Daine Laurie then burst through a North Queensland hole before laying the ball off to a barnstorming Starling.

The Cowboys responded when Liam Sutton wrestled over, but Strange danced through North Queensland's defence to help the Raiders take a 18-6 lead at halftime.

Canberra continued their momentum into the second 40, and Kris added another four-pointer, before Ethan Sanders floated a ball to Xavier Savage, who dove across the line.

Kris left the field after coming off second best from a tackle, and moments later second-rower Heilum Luki crossed for a late consolation try.