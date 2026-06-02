NRL Round 14: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

We are back to a full NRL round this week, before heading on to more State of Origin madness for Game II. With a few upsets last week, this weekend is full of intriguing clashes. Which teams will bounce back from losses, which teams will put back-to-back performances together? Will the Dragons continue their charge up the ladder, as the Bulldogs continue their fall down it?

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, June 4

4 Pines Park, 7:50pm (AEST)

Sea Eagles: 1. Clayton Faulalo 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Kobe Hetherington 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Brandon Wakeham 15. Nathan Brown 16. Jackson Shereb 17. Simione Laiafi 18. Josh Feledy 19. Joey Walsh 20. Blake Wilson 21. Onitoni Large 22. Aaron Schoupp

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Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Latrell Siegwalt 4. Campbell Graham 5. Edward Kosi 6. Cody Walker 7. Ashton Ward 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Brandon Smith 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. David Fifita 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Cameron Murray 14. Lachlan Hubner 15. Jamie Humphreys 16. Euan Aitken 17. Sean Keppie 18. Matthew Dufty 19. Liam Le Blanc 20. Moala Graham-Taufa 21. Bronson Garlick 22. Thomas Fletcher

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Sea Eagles were brought back to earth last weekend by the Sharks while the Rabbitohs enjoyed a much-needed bye. Manly will really want to bounce back here, before they lose all of their Kieran Foran momentum. Similarly the Bunnies have lost their past two games against the Cowboys and Dolphins and will be looking to get their campaign heading in the right direction again. This is a tough one to pick, but I'll go with Manly at home.

Tip: Sea Eagles by 8

PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.58 (-4.5 $1.95) Rabbitohs $2.35 (+4.5 $1.83)

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Friday, June 5

AAMI Park, 6pm (AEST)

Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Manaia Waitere 5. Moses Leo 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Cooper Clarke 12. Ativalu Lisati 13. Trent Loiero 14. Trent Toelau 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Josiah Pahulu 18. Joe Chan 19. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 20. Shawn Blore 21. Keagan Russell-smith 22. Angus Hinchey

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Fletcher Hunt 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Dylan Brown 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Mathew Croker 14. Harrison Graham 15. Tyson Frizell 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Thomas Cant 18. Cody Hopwood 19. Francis Manuleleua 20. James Schiller 21. Kyle McCarthy 22. Elijah Leaumoana

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: Melbourne continued their steady recovery from the doldrums with an impressive victory over the Roosters last week, while the Knights continued their monumental season with a tougher than expected win over the depleted Eels. This should be a cracker of a game, with so much premiership credibility riding on it. Are the Storm really on their way to a surge into the finals or will the Knights prove they are the real deal against last year's grand finalists?

Tip: Knights by 6

PointsBet odds: Storm $1.60 (-4.5 $1.95) Knights $2.30 (+4.5 $1.83)

GIO Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Daine Laurie 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Jayden Brailey 14. Owen Pattie 15. Ata Mariota 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Jed Stuart 18. Chevy Stewart 19. Joseph Roddy 20. Coby Black 21. Vena Patuki-Case 22. Ethan Alaia

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Billy Smith 3. Hugo Savala 4. Robert Toia 5. Cody Ramsey 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley 14. Connor Watson 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Nat Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Reece Foley 19. Egan Butcher 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Tom Rodwell 23. Mark Nawaqanitawase

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Raiders had a much-needed win over the visiting Cowboys last week, while the Roosters were a bit flat-footed and soundly beaten by the Storm. This is another tough game to tip because you never know if or when the Raiders are going to return to their minor-premiership winning form of last season. I think the Roosters have a better chance of bouncing back to the good form they have been displaying for most of the season, although it is starting to get cold in Canberra.

Tip: Roosters by 10

PointsBet odds: Raiders $2.20 (+2.5 $1.88) Roosters $1.65 (-2.5 $1.88)