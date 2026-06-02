NRL Round 14: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

We are back to a full NRL round this week, before heading on to more State of Origin madness for Game II. With a few upsets last week, this weekend is full of intriguing clashes. Which teams will bounce back from losses, which teams will put back-to-back performances together? Will the Dragons continue their charge up the ladder, as the Bulldogs continue their fall down it?
Good luck with your tips.
Thursday, June 4
Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs
4 Pines Park, 7:50pm (AEST)
Sea Eagles: 1. Clayton Faulalo 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Jake Simpkin 10. Kobe Hetherington 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Brandon Wakeham 15. Nathan Brown 16. Jackson Shereb 17. Simione Laiafi 18. Josh Feledy 19. Joey Walsh 20. Blake Wilson 21. Onitoni Large 22. Aaron Schoupp
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Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Latrell Siegwalt 4. Campbell Graham 5. Edward Kosi 6. Cody Walker 7. Ashton Ward 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Brandon Smith 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. David Fifita 12. Tallis Duncan 13. Cameron Murray 14. Lachlan Hubner 15. Jamie Humphreys 16. Euan Aitken 17. Sean Keppie 18. Matthew Dufty 19. Liam Le Blanc 20. Moala Graham-Taufa 21. Bronson Garlick 22. Thomas Fletcher
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Sea Eagles were brought back to earth last weekend by the Sharks while the Rabbitohs enjoyed a much-needed bye. Manly will really want to bounce back here, before they lose all of their Kieran Foran momentum. Similarly the Bunnies have lost their past two games against the Cowboys and Dolphins and will be looking to get their campaign heading in the right direction again. This is a tough one to pick, but I'll go with Manly at home.
Tip: Sea Eagles by 8
PointsBet odds: Sea Eagles $1.58 (-4.5 $1.95) Rabbitohs $2.35 (+4.5 $1.83)
Friday, June 5
Melbourne Storm vs. Newcastle Knights
AAMI Park, 6pm (AEST)
Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Manaia Waitere 5. Moses Leo 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Cooper Clarke 12. Ativalu Lisati 13. Trent Loiero 14. Trent Toelau 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Josiah Pahulu 18. Joe Chan 19. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 20. Shawn Blore 21. Keagan Russell-smith 22. Angus Hinchey
Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Fletcher Hunt 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Dylan Brown 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Jermaine McEwen 13. Mathew Croker 14. Harrison Graham 15. Tyson Frizell 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Thomas Cant 18. Cody Hopwood 19. Francis Manuleleua 20. James Schiller 21. Kyle McCarthy 22. Elijah Leaumoana
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: Melbourne continued their steady recovery from the doldrums with an impressive victory over the Roosters last week, while the Knights continued their monumental season with a tougher than expected win over the depleted Eels. This should be a cracker of a game, with so much premiership credibility riding on it. Are the Storm really on their way to a surge into the finals or will the Knights prove they are the real deal against last year's grand finalists?
Tip: Knights by 6
PointsBet odds: Storm $1.60 (-4.5 $1.95) Knights $2.30 (+4.5 $1.83)
Canberra Raiders vs. Sydney Roosters
GIO Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Daine Laurie 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Jayden Brailey 14. Owen Pattie 15. Ata Mariota 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Jed Stuart 18. Chevy Stewart 19. Joseph Roddy 20. Coby Black 21. Vena Patuki-Case 22. Ethan Alaia
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Billy Smith 3. Hugo Savala 4. Robert Toia 5. Cody Ramsey 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley 14. Connor Watson 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Nat Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Reece Foley 19. Egan Butcher 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Tom Rodwell 23. Mark Nawaqanitawase
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Raiders had a much-needed win over the visiting Cowboys last week, while the Roosters were a bit flat-footed and soundly beaten by the Storm. This is another tough game to tip because you never know if or when the Raiders are going to return to their minor-premiership winning form of last season. I think the Roosters have a better chance of bouncing back to the good form they have been displaying for most of the season, although it is starting to get cold in Canberra.
Tip: Roosters by 10
PointsBet odds: Raiders $2.20 (+2.5 $1.88) Roosters $1.65 (-2.5 $1.88)
Saturday, June 6
North Queensland Cowboys vs. Dolphins
Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Zac Laybutt 3. Jaxon Purdue 4. Tomas Chester 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Liam Sutton 7. Jake Clifford 8. Thomas Mikaele 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Sam McIntyre 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Soni Luke 15. Griffin Neame 16. Matthew Lodge 17. Coen Hess 18. Robert Derby 19. Ethan King 20. Wiremu Greig 21. Viliami Vailea 22. Xavier Kerrisk
Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jack Bostock 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Max Plath 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles 14. Jeremy Marshall-King 15. Kurt Donoghoe 16. Tom Gilbert 17. Ray Stone 18. Felise Kaufusi 19. Brad Schneider 20. Oryn Keeley 21. Trai Fuller 22. Tevita Naufahu
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Cowboys would have been disappointed with their efforts last week against the Raiders, while the Dolphins enjoyed the week off. This is another potentially great game, with victory up for grabs. The Dolphins had been hitting some good form before the weekend off, while the Cowboys continue to be hard to follow. I think the Dolphins might do enough to win this one away from home.
Tip: Dolphins by 12
PointsBet odds: Cowboys $2.35 (+4.5 $1.88) Dolphins $1.58 (-4.5 $1.88)
Brisbane Broncos vs. Gold Coast Titans
Suncorp Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)
Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Grant Anderson 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Thomas Duffy 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Preston Riki 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jack Gosiewski 13. Xavier Willison 14. Ben Hunt 15. Ben Talty 16. Va'a Semu 17. Aublix Tawha 18. Ezra Mam 19. Hayze Perham 20. Jaiyden Hunt 21. Phillip Coates 22. Josh Rogers
Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Jenson Taumoepeau 3. Jojo Fifita 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Zane Harrison 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Oliver Pascoe 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Cooper Bai 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Josh Patston 16. Chris Randall 17. Klese Haas 18. Jaylan De Groot 19. Luke Sommerton 20. Tony Francis 21. Bodhi Sharpley 22. Lachlan Ilias
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: It had to happen to someone, I guess, but it was still a major shock to see the near-full-strength Broncos lose to the Dragons last week. Gold Coast meanwhile enjoyed the week on the beach. The Titans have been a team on the verge of an upset for weeks and might well have caught the Broncos napping this round, if it wasn't for the Dragons beating them to it. Surely Brisbane won't fall to back-to-back major upsets.
Tip: Broncos by 18
PointsBet odds: Broncos $1.35 (-9.5 $1.83) Titans $3.15 (+9.5 $1.95)
Sunday, June 7
Wests Tigers vs. Penrith Panthers
CommBank Stadium, 2pm (AEST)
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Jeral Skelton 3. Sunia Turuva 4. Heamasi Makasini 5. Faaletino Tavana 6. Jarome Luai 7. Jock Madden 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Mavrik Geyer 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Charlie Murray 14. Latu Fainu 15. Alex Seyfarth 16. Royce Hunt 17. Ethan Roberts 18. Bunty Afoa 19. Starford To'a 20. Tristan Hope 21. Heath Mason 22. Javon Andrews
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Casey McLean 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Jack Cogger 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Liam Henry 17. Izack Tago 18. Luke Garner 19. Jack Cole 20. Billy Phillips 21. Billy Scott 22. Luron Patea
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Tigers made a welcome return to the winner's circle last week against the Bulldogs, while the Panthers put in a very gritty effort to beat the Warriors, despite being without their Origin stars. A win here would turn the momentum ship completely around for the Tigers, but it is almost impossible to see them toppling the very consistent Panthers.
Tip: Panthers by 14
PointsBet odds: Tigers $3.80 (+12.5 $1.83) Panthers $1.25 (-12.5 $1.95)
Cronulla Sutherland Sharks vs. St George Illawarra Dragons
Ocean Protect Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. Mawene Hiroti 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Niwhai Puru 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Jayden Berrell 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Siosifa Talakai 15. Billy Burns 16. Jesse Colquhoun 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Oregon Kaufusi 20. Riley Jones 21. KL Iro 22. Sione Katoa
Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Setu Tu 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Mathew Feagai 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Dylan Egan 12. Hamish Stewart 13. Ryan Couchman 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Josh Kerr 16. Luciano Leilua 17. Blake Lawrie 18. Lyhkan King-Togia 19. Emre Guler 20. Tyrell Sloan 21. Jaydn Su'A 22. Nathan Lawson
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Sharks showed their better selves last week in beating the Sea Eagles, while the Dragons proved that where there is life, there is hope. On the back of the momentum they have built during their first win of the season, the Dragons will be pumped for this clash at Shark Park. In all seriousness the Sharks will have to be on their game or there could be another upset on the cards.
Tip: Sharks by 12
PointsBet odds: Sharks $1.24 (-12.5 $1.88) Dragons $4 (+12.5 $1.88)
Monday, June 8
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Parramatta Eels
Accor Stadium, 4:05pm (AEST)
Bulldogs: 1. Jacob Kiraz 2. Jethro Rinakama 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Enari Tuala 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Kurt Mann 10. Leo Thompson 11. Sitili Tupouniua 12. Jaeman Salmon 13. Harry Hayes 14. Bailey Hayward 15. Jed Reardon 16. Jack Underhill 17. Josh Curran 19. Sean O'Sullivan 20. Logan Spinks 21. Lipoi Hopoi 22. Connor Tracey 23. Marcelo Montoya
Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Brian Kelly 3. Jordan Samrani 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Joash Papali'i 7. Ronald Volkman 8. Luca Moretti 9. Tallyn Da Silva 10. Jack Williams 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Jack de Belin 14. Dylan Walker 15. Sam Tuivaiti 16. Toni Mataele 17. Harrison Edwards 18. Apa Twidle 19. Teancum Brown 20. Charlie Guymer 21. Ryley Smith 22. Araz Nanva
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Bulldogs were back to their uninspiring try-lean attacking ways last week in losing to the Tigers. Coach Cameron Ciraldo blamed the referee, but astute viewers could see that the Bulldogs struggled to make a dent in the Tigers defence. The Eels put up a gallant effort against the Knights despite missing Mitchell Moses. Moses is still out, but the Eels will still be tough to beat.
Tip: Eels by 8
PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $1.62 (-3.5 $1.83) Eels $2.25 (+3.5 $1.95)
BYE:
Warriors
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.