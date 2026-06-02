NRL Round 14 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

Open Extended Reactions

We are back to a full NRL round this week, with some really tough games to tip, particularly after last weekend's upsets. Are the Dragons about to go on a run to the finals?

Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Brisbane Broncos vs. Gold Coast Titans, Suncorp Stadium, Saturday June 6, 7:35pm (AEST)

The Broncos were very nearly the Sure Thing last week, as they were up against the struggling Dragons. Did I veer away after sensing an imminent Dragons upset? No, I just thought it was such low-hanging fruit that I would try to be more insightful by tipping the Knights to beat the Eels, instead.

The Titans had last week off, and they have shown themselves capable of running with any opponent for parts of games. If they could manage even 60 minutes of continuous quality play, they would be winning a lot more games. Until they prove that they can, it is very hard to tip them.

This week, the Broncos will surely not let their guard slip again. Coach Michael Maguire will work them overtime during the week, as such lapses are going to prove lethal to their title defence.

Round 14 sure thing: Broncos

Payne Haas of the Broncos makes another strong charge. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Canberra Raiders vs. Sydney Roosters, GIO Stadium, Friday June 5, 8pm (AEST)