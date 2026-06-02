NRL Round 14 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

We are back to a full NRL round this week, with some really tough games to tip, particularly after last weekend's upsets. Are the Dragons about to go on a run to the finals?
Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.
The sure thing
Brisbane Broncos vs. Gold Coast Titans, Suncorp Stadium, Saturday June 6, 7:35pm (AEST)
The Broncos were very nearly the Sure Thing last week, as they were up against the struggling Dragons. Did I veer away after sensing an imminent Dragons upset? No, I just thought it was such low-hanging fruit that I would try to be more insightful by tipping the Knights to beat the Eels, instead.
The Titans had last week off, and they have shown themselves capable of running with any opponent for parts of games. If they could manage even 60 minutes of continuous quality play, they would be winning a lot more games. Until they prove that they can, it is very hard to tip them.
This week, the Broncos will surely not let their guard slip again. Coach Michael Maguire will work them overtime during the week, as such lapses are going to prove lethal to their title defence.
Round 14 sure thing: Broncos
The toss of the coin
Canberra Raiders vs. Sydney Roosters, GIO Stadium, Friday June 5, 8pm (AEST)
The Raiders had a welcome show of form last week against the visiting Cowboys. While they are still a long way from their ladder-topping efforts of last season, they do show flashes of brilliance at times.
The Roosters were sluggish against the Storm, who bustled them out of the game. They will be very keen to keep their Top 4 hopes on the boil, with a bounce back win here.
The temperature is starting to drop in Canberra, and the Roosters will have to be careful that they don't start slowly again. It is a real toss-of-the-coin game, with the Roosters probably coming out in front thanks to their superior year-round form.
Toss of the coin game winner: Roosters
The roughie
Melbourne Storm vs. Newcastle Knights, AAMI Park, Friday June 5, 6pm (AEST)
The Storm were very impressive last week in strangling the Roosters out of their clash in Melbourne. While not back to their very best, signs are there that they are well on their way.
The Knights made hard work of knocking the Eels over last week, but got the job done to continue what has been a very impressive season. With Kalyn Ponga and Dylan Brown adding their class, the two Fletchers, Dane Gagai, Dominic Young and Greg Marzhew form a very dangerous set of backs. If they match the Storm up front, this is going to be a very close contest.
The odds indicate that the Storm should win this at home, and perhaps their improved defence of late could stifle the Knights' attacking weapons. But, I have a feeling that there could be an upset on the cards, with the Knights proving they are serious finals threats.
Round 14 roughie: Knights