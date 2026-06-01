State of Origin: Broncos duo ruled out of Game II

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Queensland forward Pat Carrigan and centre Gehamat Shibasaki are both out of the second State of Origin clash in injury blows that have also rocked Brisbane.

Carrigan left the Brisbane dressing rooms in a moonboot after their 30-26 loss to St George Illawarra and scans have revealed a syndesmosis injury that is expected to rule him out of action for three to four weeks.

Shibasaki, who was on the six-man bench and did not take the field in the Maroons' narrow 22-20 loss to NSW in Sydney on Wednesday night, was diagnosed with a grade two MCL injury after the Dragons clash and will miss five to six weeks.

That time frame will rule him out of the entire Origin series.

Carrigan, who came off the bench for Queensland in Sydney, has played 13 Origin games in a row since his 2022 debut.

He played the first 32 minutes of the clash with the Dragons before being replaced.

He was on an exercise bike on the sideline early in the second half and then went back on before lasting just 10 minutes.

"It's some sort of ankle sprain," Broncos coach Michael Maguire said post-match.

"Patty felt he was OK to go back out there, they assessed him and strapped him up, but you could just sense he was struggling a little bit."

The Maroons have options to replace middle forward Carrigan.

Reuben Cotter played second-row in Sydney but is equally at home in the middle. Queensland could use him as a middle and elevate Dolphins second-rower Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, who was 20th man in game one.

North Queensland second-rower Heilum Luki is another option if they were to go down that path.

Finefeuiaki and Luki are yet to make their Origin debuts.

Pat Carrigan has been ruled out of Origin II in Melbourne Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

If the Maroons went with a straight middle replacement for Carrigan then Dolphins co-captain Tom Gilbert, Canberra warhorse Corey Horsburgh and Gold Coast prop Moeaki Fotuaika are all former Queensland players who could be called upon.

Gilbert can play on an edge as well and AAP understands that he is ahead of Fotuaika and Horsburgh in the pecking order at this stage, given his stellar displays for the Maroons in 2022 and 2023 before missing the best part of the next two seasons with injury.

Horsburgh was outstanding up front in the Raiders' 26-12 win over the Cowboys on Sunday, when he ran for 165m from 18 charges. He was also defensively solid with 27 tackles and just one missed.

The Maroons selectors will pick the side after round 14 is completed this Sunday.