NRL: Rising Dragons talent Jasais Ah Kee to join Perth Bears

The Perth Bears have secured the signature of highly rated Dragons youngster Jasais Ah Kee as the NRL's incoming expansion franchise continues building its long-term roster plans.

ESPN understands Ah Kee has agreed to join the Bears pathway system after weighing up interest from multiple NRL clubs.

The talented young playmaker was viewed as a priority target by the Bears, who pitched Ah Kee as a future cornerstone of the club's spine as they prepare for their NRL entry.

While still developing physically, Ah Kee is regarded as one of the more skilful young prospects in the game and had attracted strong interest from rival pathways systems.

The Bears' long-term vision has proven a major factor in recruitment discussions, with the club aggressively targeting elite teenage talent before formally entering the competition.

Jasais Ah Kee will depart the Dragons and west to join Perth Bears NRL.com

The move comes as the Bears also close in on Cowboys young gun Mason Barber, although negotiations are not yet finalised.

Barber, considered one of the most exciting emerging fullbacks in the game, is understood to be working through contractual matters before any deal can progress further.

Should both players eventually land at the Bears, the club's future spine would quickly become one of the competition's most intriguing long-term projects.

The Bears are also believed to be planning a gradual development pathway for Ah Kee before progressing toward a full-time NRL contract in coming seasons.