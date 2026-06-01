Jacob Kiraz plays down Origin talk, but Dogs star feeling the flow at fullback

Open Extended Reactions

Jacob Kiraz has opened up on his growing comfort at fullback, revealing he wants to make himself a long-term option in the No. 1 jersey as the Canterbury Bulldogs continue searching for consistency in their NRL season.

Speaking after the Bulldogs' disappointing Round 13 loss to the Wests Tigers, Kiraz reflected on both the frustration of the result and his ongoing transition into one of the game's most demanding positions.

"Obviously shattered," Kiraz said on the defeat. "I felt like we were on top for most of the game, but when we let them lead 16-0 or whatever it was, we knew we could come back.

"Obviously some soft tries hurt, but it is what it is. We'll go back to the drawing board and come back stronger."

While the Bulldogs were left frustrated by the result, Kiraz's move to fullback has continued to develop, with the 24-year-old now spending consecutive weeks in the role.

Kiraz said the increased workload has taken some physical adjustment, but that he is relishing the opportunity to become more involved around the football.

"The more reps I'm getting there, the better understanding I'm having," he said.

"I'm enjoying it at the moment. There's a lot more work and I'm cramping a bit more because there's more k's on the body, but I love it.

"You kind of have control in the game when you want the ball and stuff like that. Mentally and physically, my body's getting used to it."

Jacob Kiraz [L] says he is enjoying his time at fullback and believes he is capable of making a fulltime switch to the No. 1 jersey Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Kiraz has previously spoken about viewing himself as a fullback long term, and says his latest stint in the role has only strengthened that belief.

"Of course," he said when asked whether the opportunity excited him.

"I think ages ago I did say I see myself as a fullback. I just like being around the ball.

"Especially with the way the game's being played now, I kind of love that role around the ruck.

"These last two weeks, I'm loving it and I'm still learning. I think the more reps I do, hopefully the better I'll get."

Despite his enjoyment in the position, Kiraz stressed he remains committed to doing whatever is required for the side, revealing he had even offered to shift back to the wing if needed amid the club's injury concerns.

"I went up to [Cameron Ciraldo] and said, 'Listen, if you need to make the call and put me back on the wing, I'm able to play there,'" he said.

"Whatever position he wants me to play, I'll play."

The Bulldogs now face an important stretch of the season as they fight to remain in finals contention, but Kiraz said belief within the playing group remains strong despite recent setbacks.

"We're confident because we're training really good, which is a good sign," he said.

GET YOUR NRL FIX WITH ESPN Stay across all the big NRL news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

"I still feel like we should've won. It's just lessons for us.

"If we weren't training hard or there were negative people in the joint, then I'd be upset about that. But we all know where we want to go.

"It's not the start we wanted, but we're the only ones who can get ourselves out of here."

Kiraz was also briefly asked about a potential State of Origin callup ahead of Game II, but played down the speculation.

"We'll see what happens," he said.

"I just want to win for the Dogs. Whatever's meant to be will be, but I'm just happy to get out there and play."