NRL midweek mail R14: Panthers stars back after Origin I

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between NRL training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition ahead of Round 14 of the NRL.

Panthers stars return after sitting for Warriors win

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary has confirmed that Origin stars in Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo, and Brian To'o will all return for their Round 14 clash against the Tigers.

"They're back," he revealed on Tuesday.

Cleary sr. admitted that it's "super pleasing" to be able to get a win despite missing three Origin representatives, and said he's "confident in the guys that come in."

The coach revealed that son and halfback, Nathan, was a little "banged up" after Origin I, but is now "okay" after having the weekend off.

He also said that Liam Martin is good to go, despite having a "stop-start" opening few months to the season.

"Yeah, [he pulled up good]," Cleary said of Martin.

"I actually spoke to him just then, he's good.

"He's just happy to be back out there. He'll only get better."

Cleary said he wasn't sure if Martin is ready to slot back into the Origin arena, but believes he "wouldn't let anyone down" if he was picked.

Nathan Cleary led the Blues to victory in Origin I, but then sat out the Panthers' gripping win over the Warriors Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Did Nathan dominate in Origin I?

Ivan Cleary has dismissed talks of Nathan "dominating" Origin I, saying the star halfback has played to that level many times before.

"I've always seen him do that," Ivan said.

"I don't even know what dominating Origin is, I've never seen anyone do it.

"Even Wally Lewis back in the day, he's probably the only one who's [truly dominated in Origin], but did he? I don't know."