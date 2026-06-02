Connor Watson joins Chiefs as PNG add untested English prop

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The PNG Chiefs's roster is beginning to take shape, with former NSW State of Origin utility Connor Watson and English Test prop Matty Lees joining the NRL's newest club.

Watson confirmed on Tuesday he would leave the Sydney Roosters at the end of this season, signing a one-year deal with St George Illawarra for 2027 before linking up with the Chiefs for their maiden campaign in 2028.

Wests Tigers five-eighth Jarome Luai was the Chiefs' first signing, with the start-up outfit since adding the signature of the greatest tryscorer in the history of Australian rugby league, South Sydney winger Alex Johnston.

Connor Watson of the Roosters. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Watson, who can play lock, hooker and has previously played in the halves, has signed a two-year deal after recently travelling to Port Moresby.

"Connor is the type of player every club wants. He is selfless, tough, professional and incredibly respected across the game," said PNG Chiefs general manager Michael Chammas.

"His versatility and experience will be invaluable for us as we continue building our squad towards 2028.

"Every signing matters for a new club, but there is something exciting about seeing the roster continue to build piece by piece.

"Connor becoming 'Signing 003' is another important moment in the journey of the PNG Chiefs.

"We also want to thank the Sydney Roosters for their professionalism, patience and understanding throughout this process."

Lees, who has never played in the NRL, will become one of Watson's teammates after his English club St Helens confirmed his pending move to the Chiefs.

The 28-year-old is a four-time Super League winner with Saints and has won 12 Test caps for England.

Lees - who played in Saints' 2023 World Club Challenge win over Penrith - will remain in the UK in 2027 before moving to Port Moresby the following year.

"Sometimes in life, when an opportunity comes, you have to take it on," Lees said in a statement.

"Playing in the NRL has been a dream of mine for a very long time, and the opportunity that has been presented to my family and me is one that I could not turn away from."

The addition of Lees comes after Chiefs powerbrokers flew to England to meet with PNG players plying their trade in the Super League and Championship.

Chiefs staff also met with head coach Willie Peters, whose Hull KR side were defeated by Wigan in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.