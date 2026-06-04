Foran crowns new deal as Sea Eagles sink Rabbitohs

Manly have celebrated Kieran Foran's coronation as Sea Eagles head coach by moving into the NRL's top four with a 28-14 win over South Sydney.

Foran was rewarded with a permanent deal on Tuesday after resuscitating Manly's season and now has eight wins from his first 10 games in charge following Thursday's win over the Bunnies.

Brookvale Oval -- or Four Pines Park as it is known for sponsorship reasons -- was renamed Foz Pines Park for one night only in tribute to Manly's new coach as his side moved up to third on the NRL ladder.

Led by rampaging NSW State of Origin back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu, who clocked up 234m from 22 carries, the Sea Eagles claimed their fourth consecutive home win.

Jason Saab of the Sea Eagles scores a try against the Bunnies. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

In more encouraging news for NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley ahead of Origin game two in Melbourne on June 17, Manly flyer Tolu Koula also emerged unscathed.

The Sea Eagles received dispensation to have the 23-year-old line up against the Rabbitohs following his concussion in game one and Koula played at both centre and fullback on Thursday after Clayton Faulalo spent time in the sinbin and went off with a hamstring injury.

Souths, meanwhile, plunged to their fourth-straight defeat and have just one win since Latrell Mitchell was ruled out with a back injury.

Mitchell is not due back for at least another three weeks and Souths' attack - they have not score more than 20 points in their last three games - is without a focal point.

For a brief period, Souths threatened to upset Foran's party.

Cody Walker was the catalyst for the Bunnies opening the scoring when he hit a low-driving 40/20 in the 11th minute, with Keaon Koloamatangi crashing in on the next set.

Latrell Siegwalt converted Koloamatangi's try and then added a penalty after Faulalo was sent to the sinbin.

Faulalo was penalised for a strip on Ashton Ward after Souths had made a 70m burst upfield through Jye Gray.

Down to 12, Manly didn't panic and hit back through winger Jason Saab after a beautiful tip-on pass from Reuben Garrick.

Faulalo returned and the Sea Eagles hit the front through Lehi Hopoate after a Campbell Graham handling error.

Manly led 10-8 at the break and pushed ahead when Faulalo - pushing through a hamstring strain - darted through some retreating Bunnies defence to score on the right.

Faulalo trudged off after scoring but Manly showed no signs of slowing down with Ben Trbojevic barging over from close range.

Fifita jagged one back for the Bunnies but Saab added his second with a well-taken finish eight minutes from time to wrap up another victory for Foran.