Nawaqanitawase sparkles as Roosters thump Raiders

Open Extended Reactions

Mark Nawaqanitawase has made a triumphant return from ankle surgery, providing the fireworks to power the Sydney Roosters to a rousing 26-0 victory against Canberra.

After a glittering start to their NRL season, the Roosters' star-studded side were held to a mere 16 points in the past two rounds, raising questions of their premiership credentials.

Editor's Picks NRL tiers: Panthers, Wahs a cut above ... alarm bells in Brisbane Darren Arthur

But Trent Robinson's men (8-4) showed that they shouldn't be ruled out as they transformed from their error-riddled performance against Melbourne last Saturday, at a nippy GIO Stadium on Friday.

Nawaqanitawase's trio of tries, 164 run metres, and eight tackle busts proved crucial on the night, providing a timely reminder for NSW coach Laurie Daley of why he deserves a spot on the team for State of Origin game two on June 17.

Mark Nawaqanitawase of the Roosters celebrates scoring a try during round 14. Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images

It comes after the acrobatic winger was floated as an option for the Blues in the series opener, but his hopes were dashed when he picked up a syndesmosis injury that required surgery in May.

On Friday, it wasn't just Nawaqanitawase that dazzled as halfback Sam Walker (three try assists) and prop Naufahu Whyte (143 metres) were also typically inspirational to help the Roosters ease to victory.

Coach Ricky Stuart has been critical of his team's ill-discipline across their minor premiership defence campaign, and the Raiders' crucial first-half errors will only compound his discontent.

Canberra (5-8) were looking to pick up their fifth win in eight games, but they looked a shadow of their usual lively selves as they were held scoreless for the first time in two years.

Both teams started fast, but Nawaqanitawase drew first blood when the Roosters shifted right and found the diving winger.

Canberra's Hudson Young dropped the ball metres from Easts' line, and the Roosters moved left before Billy Smith broke down the edge and handed it off to a running Hugo Savala.

The Roosters continued to tighten the screws, and Nawaqanitawase scored his second when a Sam Walker grubber kick was slapped back by Robert Toia, and the winger flopped on top of the ball.

Three minutes later, hooker Reece Robson burrowed over to help the visitors lead 22-0 at the break.

The Roosters continued their momentum into the second half as Nawaqanitawase wrestled over in the 48th minute, but they wouldn't find another try as the Roosters faithful erupted in their own rendition of Canberra's Viking clap to celebrate the win.