Storm continue dominance with thriller against Knights

Melbourne's mid-season resurgence has continued with the Storm taking another big scalp in as many weeks with a thrilling 32-30 victory over Newcastle.
In an action-packed Friday night match at AAMI Park, superstar halfback Jahrome Hughes piloted his team to the win to continue their climb back up the competition ladder after last round's win over the Sydney Roosters.
The Storm haven't lost to the Knights in Melbourne since 2015 but with the visitors arriving on the back of a four-game winning streak they had to fight hard to maintain that dominance.
Queensland backrower Trent Loiero secured the win when he planted the ball across the line after running on to a Harry Grant pass out of dummy half, with the 70th minute conversion giving the Storm an eight-point buffer.
That was the biggest margin of the night but it only lasted two minutes when the Knights regathered the ball off a short restart and Jacob Saifiti ran on to a Kalyn Ponga grubber to peg it back to two points with seven minutes to play.
The Storm showed their desperation in defence and held on to win a classic that featured 11 tries, with six scored by the home side.
Melbourne playmaker Cameon Munster was also heavily involved, setting up a try for Moses Leo, while he also had a running battle with his Queensland teammate Ponga as well as a scuffle with former Maroon Dane Gagai.
There was early drama with Phoenix Crossland taken from the field on a medicab five minutes in after colliding with Storm centre Joe Chan.
The Newcastle hooker had feeling in his limbs but was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.
Melbourne then opened the scoring through Stefano Utoikamanu, bagging his first try of the season in another barn-storming performance.
The Storm looked to have added a second but a flying Ponga dislodged the ball from Will Warbrick's arms with the winger claiming a shoulder charge.
It was dismissed by Ashley Klein, who sent Ponga from the field in Origin I for the same offence.
Warbrick did manage to score in the 38th minute which put Melbourne up 14-12 at halftime.
A Gagai break in the first minute of the second half allowed Dylan Brown to touch down to take the lead for Newcastle and then Dylan Lucas was denied another soon after, ruled a double movement.
Hughes, who set up Warbrick's try with a long, floating pass, then got across the line himself, taking advantage of a loose Ponga pass with the halfback scooting through traffic.
The Maroons No.1 looked to have injured his shoulder trying to stop Hughes but played out the match.
The teams continued to go toe-to-to with Gagai again having a hand in another Knights try, scored by Jermaine McEwen to close the gap in the 60th minute before Loiero's late effort.