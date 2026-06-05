Storm continue dominance with thriller against Knights

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Melbourne's mid-season resurgence has continued with the Storm taking another big scalp in as many weeks with a thrilling 32-30 victory over Newcastle.

In an action-packed Friday night match at AAMI Park, superstar halfback Jahrome Hughes piloted his team to the win to continue their climb back up the competition ladder after last round's win over the Sydney Roosters.

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The Storm haven't lost to the Knights in Melbourne since 2015 but with the visitors arriving on the back of a four-game winning streak they had to fight hard to maintain that dominance.

Queensland backrower Trent Loiero secured the win when he planted the ball across the line after running on to a Harry Grant pass out of dummy half, with the 70th minute conversion giving the Storm an eight-point buffer.

Stefano Utoikamanu celebrates scoring his first try of the season. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

That was the biggest margin of the night but it only lasted two minutes when the Knights regathered the ball off a short restart and Jacob Saifiti ran on to a Kalyn Ponga grubber to peg it back to two points with seven minutes to play.

The Storm showed their desperation in defence and held on to win a classic that featured 11 tries, with six scored by the home side.

Melbourne playmaker Cameon Munster was also heavily involved, setting up a try for Moses Leo, while he also had a running battle with his Queensland teammate Ponga as well as a scuffle with former Maroon Dane Gagai.