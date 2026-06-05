Nawaqanitawase downplays Origin dream after return

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Mark Nawaqanitawase says he wasn't thinking about a State of Origin call-up during his glittering performance for the Sydney Roosters, dodging questions on the topic ahead of team selection.

Nawaqanitawase played a starring role in the Tri-colours' 26-0 thumping of Canberra at GIO Stadium with a timely performance ahead of next Monday's NSW Blues squad announcement for game two on June 17.

The acrobatic winger was in the running for a potential debut and call-up for the series opener, but a syndesmosis injury sustained in May cruelled his chances as he had to undergo surgery.

Mark Nawaqanitawase wasn't going to be drawn on his origin prospects after starring for the Roosters. Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Nawaqanitawase returned a week earlier than initially expected, and he looked at his best, crossing for three tries, chalking up 164 run metres and causing carnage for the Raiders' defence on Friday.

But when asked if he is still pushing for a spot for NSW, he sidestepped the question.

"I just wanted to get the win tonight. I wanted to get through the game healthy first, and I just wanted to do a job for the team," he said.

"That's where my head was at."

The 25-year-old's time is running out as he returns to rugby union at the end of the season, and he's previously said he's always wanted to play in the Origin arena.

Nawaqanitawase's competition for the No.5 jersey is tough, especially with Tolu Koula and Casey McLean dazzling on the wing in the Blues' 22-20 win in the series opener.

"They are great players, and they've been playing great all year, and whatever happens, happens," shrugged Nawaqanitawase.

"NSW got a good win in game one, and I hope they get a good win in game two.

"(Queensland's) Bobby (Rob Toia) has been talking to me and Sam Walker, but we're one up at the moment, so hopefully the boys can do a good job again."

The winger's most happy just to be back, and although he credits the medical staff for helping him recover quickly, he also is grateful to a couple of other people.