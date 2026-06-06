Cobbo double leads Dolphins to fifth straight NRL win

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The Dolphins have continued their climb up the NRL ladder, stamping themselves as a genuine premiership contenders with a 40-14 demolition of the Cowboys.

In an entertaining battle played in front of a full house at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on Saturday, the Cowboys were fired up for prop Coen Hess' 200th NRL game.

But the Dolphins were just a class above, scoring seven tries to three to give Kristian Woolf's men five wins on the trot and moving them into fifth place ahead of a bye next week before back-to-back games against the Warriors and Panthers.

Selwyn Cobbo continued his stellar form, running for 321 metres, Kodi Nikorima toyed with the defence and backrowers Connelly Lemuelu and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki gave the Cowboys nightmares on the edges.

Jamayne Isaako of the Dolphins celebrates after scoring a try Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Cobbo got the scoring underway in the sixth minute after pouncing on a dropped ball and scampering 85m to score, only for Murray Tualagi to reply for the Cowboys, catching a nice Liam Sutton pass and falling over the line out wide.

Tom Chester then put the Cowboys in front after Liam Kennedy in the bunker overruled the original no try decision from referee Wyatt Raymond.

Chester appeared to lose the ball with the help of Cobbo in the tackle, but Kennedy adjudged the Dolphins winger to have knocked the ball back over the line and Chester was able to touchdown.

The Dolphins then capitalised on a weight of possession and some Cowboys errors with Jack Bostock first putting Jamayne Isaako over, then feeding Isaiya Katoa to touchdown, sending the visitors into the break leading 16-10.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow made the most of a Lemuelu break to extend the lead eight minutes into the second half, but the Cowboys bounced back almost immediately when Chester crossed.

Kurt Donoghoe then found his way through some paper thin defence, Cobbo got his second and Tom Flegler powered over to run away with the game.

Both the Dolphins and Cowboys Queensland State of Origin players Tabuai-Fidow, Cobbo, Flegler, Max Plath and Rueben Cotter finished the game and are set for game two.

Meanwhile, Finefeuiaki, the Maroons' 20th man in game one showed he wouldn't be out of place if elevated into Billy Slater's top 19.

Cowboys centre Chester, who was brilliant in a losing side, was put on report for a high shot on Cobbo and will face an anxious wait for the match review committee's charge sheet.