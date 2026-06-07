Maroons bench options now the focus for Slater

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The Dolphins are the form Queensland team in the NRL and that could play into the hands of forwards Tom Gilbert and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki when the Maroons side is named.

Both were superb in the 40-14 win over North Queensland on Saturday night to give the Dolphins a fifth win on the trot.

Injuries to Queensland bench members since the 22-20 loss in game one of the State of Origin series in Sydney have opened up opportunities for the second showdown in Melbourne on Wednesday week.

Brisbane duo Pat Carrigan (ankle) and Gehamat Shibasaki (knee) are both out of the series.

Pat Carrigan has been ruled out of Origin II in Melbourne Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Carrigan, who came off the bench in game one, has been a regular in the side. Shibasaki was on the extended bench but didn't get on the park.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Broncos five-eighth Ezra Mam was dropped to the bench for the 28-23 loss to the Gold Coast on Saturday night after he also was on the Maroons bench without getting on the park in game one.

Mam came on and played one of his better recent games against the Titans.

The candidates in contention are plentiful.

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Gilbert, aiming for a recall, and Finefeuiaki, who was 20th man in game one for the Maroons, are front runners to replace Carrigan.

North Queensland back-rower Heilum Luki has had a strong start to the year while Gold Coast prop Moeaki Fotuaika, like Gilbert, has done the job in the past for the Maroons.

If Slater wants an outside back who can handle the wing/centre positions then Cowboys trio Jaxon Purdue, Tom Chester and Murray Taulagi come into the frame as does St George Illawarra's Valentine Holmes, who has 19 games for the Maroons under his belt.

Titans winger Phil Sami, another former Maroon, is enjoying a fabulous season as is veteran Newcastle centre Dane Gagai, who always has gone above and beyond for Queensland.

Brisbane whiz Reece Walsh is a clear candidate for a bench spot just for his sheer brilliance at his best and ability to turn a match, but his form this year has been patchy.

The Maroons' starters in recent matches have been top notch with the 13 that began the game getting the job done.

In game one they got out of the blocks to lead 20-0 after 21 minutes before being run down, albeit after Kalyn Ponga was sent off with 23 minutes to go.

In the decider last year, the Queenslanders led 20-0 at halftime before winning 24-12.

In game two in Perth in 2025, they led 26-6 after 40 minutes before triumphing 26-24.

Slater has got his starting team right and the players have responded.

The second halves are an issue with the Maroons scoring just 10 points in their last four second halves.

Queensland will name their game-two side on Monday.