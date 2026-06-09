NRL Round 15: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

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State of Origin II is on the horizon and so Round 15 of the NRL season contains just the five games. Once again, tippers will be relieved to have just the five games to get right, but some of the teams that are playing are still short-staffed because of Origin.

We start the abbreviated round with the Rabbitohs taking on the Broncos, with both teams absolutely desperate for a win. We then have the red-hot Dolphins facing the Roosters, with both teams missing their superstar fullbacks. It all adds up to a difficult round of tipping.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, June 11

Accor Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Latrell Siegwalt 4. Tallis Duncan 5. Edward Kosi 6. Cody Walker 7. Ashton Ward 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Brandon Smith 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. David Fifita 12. Euan Aitken 13. Lachlan Hubner Bench: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Jamie Humphreys 16. Jayden Sullivan 17. John Radel 18. Dayne Jennings 19. Liam Le Blanc 20. Matthew Dufty 21. Moala Graham-Taufa 22. Salesi Ataata 23. Jai Arrow

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Broncos: 1. Hayze Perham 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Antonio Verhoeven 4. Grant Anderson 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Thomas Duffy 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Preston Riki 9. Cory Paix 10. Jack Gosiewski 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Xavier Willison Bench: 14. Ben Hunt 15. Ben Talty 17. Aublix Tawha 18. Ezra Mam 19. Josh Rogers 20. Phillip Coates 21. Jaiyden Hunt 22. Blake Mozer 23. Luke Gale

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: Both of these teams are in the midst of a downward spiral. The Rabbitohs gave the Sea Eagles some headaches last week, but were never really going to win that game. The Broncos have some serious internal problems going on, reaching a crescendo last week when they were out-enthused by a fired up Titans side. This game could go either way, it is hard to tell what is going on behind closed doors with these two clubs, maybe missing their Origin stars might help the Broncos?

Tip: Rabbitohs by 8

PointsBet odds: Rabbitohs $1.50 (-5.5 $1.83) Broncos $2.55 (+5.5 $1.95)

Friday, June 12

Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Trai Fuller 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jack Bostock 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Tevita Naufahu 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Felise Kaufusi 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Morgan Knowles Bench: 14. Brad Schneider 15. Kurt Donoghoe 16. Tom Gilbert 17. Ray Stone 18. Sebastian Su'a 19. Brian Pouniu 20. John Fineanganofo 21. LJ Nonu 22. Sam Elliott

Roosters: 1. Cody Ramsey 2. Billy Smith 3. Reece Foley 4. Egan Butcher 5. Tommy Talau 6. Hugo Savala 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Connor Watson 10. Spencer Leniu 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Salesi Foketi Bench: 14. Benaiah Ioelu 15. Taylor Losalu 16. Nat Butcher 17. Rex Bassingthwaighte 18. Delasalle Vaa 19. Tom Rodwell 20. Junior Tupou 21. Toby Rodwell 22. Max McCathie

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: This could have been the game of the year, if not for several star players being absent on Origin duty. The Dolphins are riding high on a wave of confidence and are less depleted. The Roosters will be missing three quarters of their spine, as well as Victor Radley. With the Dolphins going so well, this potential blockbuster might well turn into a comfortable victory for them.

Tip: Dolphins by 12

PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.60 (-3.5 $1.83) Roosters $2.30 (+3.5 $1.95)

Saturday, June 13

Go Media Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Te Maire Martin 8. Tanner Stowers-Smith 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Marata Niukore 12. Jacob Laban 13. Erin Clark Bench: 14. Makaia Tafua 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Kayliss Fatialofa 18. Jason Seu Salalilo 20. Jye Linnane 21. Luke Metcalf 22. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 23. Jacob Auloa

Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Samuel Stonestreet 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Niwhai Puru 8. Jesse Colquhoun 9. Jayden Berrell 10. Toby Rudolf 11. Billy Burns 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes Bench: 14. Mawene Hiroti 15. Oregon Kaufusi 16. Siosifa Talakai 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Tuku Hau Tapuha 20. Sione Katoa 21. Michael Gabrael 22. Blake Hosking

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Warriors had the bye last week after losing to the Panthers the week before. The Sharks took on the improving Dragons and struggled early. This game is only slightly marred by Origin absenteeism, and should give a good indication of how seriously we should take the premiership hopes of these two teams. With Cronulla's Nicho Hynes still out injured and Addin Fonua-Blake on Origin duties, I think the Warriors might have the edge at home.

Tip: Warriors by 8

PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.35 (-8.5 $1.88) Sharks $3.15 (+8.5 $1.88)

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CommBank Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Brian Kelly 3. Jordan Samrani 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Joash Papali'i 7. Ronald Volkman 8. Luca Moretti 9. Tallyn Da Silva 10. Jack Williams 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Jack de Belin Bench: 14. Dylan Walker 15. Sam Tuivaiti 16. Teancum Brown 17. Harrison Edwards 18. Apa Twidle 19. Charlie Guymer 20. Toni Mataele 21. Ryley Smith 22. Araz Nanva

Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Jed Stuart 3. Sebastian Kris 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Xavier Savage 6. Daine Laurie 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Ata Mariota 12. Zac Hosking 13. Jayden Brailey Bench: 14. Owen Pattie 15. Vena Patuki-Case 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Chevy Stewart 18. Coby Black 19. Joseph Roddy 20. Jordan Uta 21. Jake Clydsdale 22. Sione Finau

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Eels took on the Bulldogs last Monday and narrowly lost, while the Raiders were embarrassed at home by the Roosters. Both of these teams are all but out of the running for the finals, unless they start a winning run from this game onwards. The Eels continue to show a lot of fight, but sometimes determination can not overcome superior talent. If the Raiders can get their act together they should win.

Tip: Raiders by 18

PointsBet odds: Eels $2.20 (+3.5 $1.88) Raiders $1.65 (-3.5 $1.88)

Taylan May scores a try for the Tigers. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Sunday, June 14

Leichhardt Oval, 4:05pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Taylan May 4. Starford To'a 5. Heamasi Makasini 6. Jarome Luai 7. Jock Madden 8. Terrell May 9. Latu Fainu 10. Fonua Pole 11. Tony Sukkar 12. Kai Pearce-Paul 13. Sione Fainu Bench: 14. Tristan Hope 15. Alex Seyfarth 16. Bunty Afoa 17. Patrick Herbert 18. Mavrik Geyer 19. Charlie Murray 20. Luke Laulilii 21. Josese Lanyon 22. Javon Andrews

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Jenson Taumoepeau 3. Jaylan De Groot 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Zane Harrison 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Oliver Pascoe 10. Klese Haas 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Cooper Bai Bench: 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Josh Patston 16. Jett Liu 17. Adam Christensen 18. Luke Sommerton 19. Max Feagai 20. Lachlan Ilias 21. Tony Francis 22. Michael Molo

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Tigers took on the full strength Panthers last week and absolutely embarrassed right across the field. The Titans enjoyed their greatest victory in several years when they overcame the Broncos in Brisbane. The Titans will take a lot of confidence out of that victory, however they are facing the Tigers at Leichhardt Oval. The hill will be full and the Tigers will be fired up, keen to bounce back.

Tip: Tigers by 10

PointsBet odds: Tigers $1.53 (-5.5 $1.88) Titans $2.45 (+5.5 $1.88)