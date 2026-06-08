Broncos rise to support Arrow in clash with Rabbitohs

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Brisbane will carry the spirit of Jai Arrow in their hearts and on their chests when they play South Sydney in round 15.

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The news that 30-year-old Arrow had been diagnosed with the insidious motor neurone disease (MND) rocked the rugby league world and in particular players in the Broncos and Rabbitohs clubs who played alongside him and admire him as a much-loved friend and outstanding forward.

Jai Arrow tosses the coin ahead of the AFL's Big Freeze 12 clash between Collingwood and Melbourne. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

On Thursday night in Sydney the Broncos will be wearing their navy Cyril Connell jersey and above the Brisbane logo will be written "Jai" and his club number "222" .

After the match the jerseys will be auctioned off and the money will be provided directly to Arrow and his family to support them through the challenges ahead.

The Rabbitohs will also announce a special jersey of their own this week.

Arrow played 24 NRL matches for the Broncos across two seasons and 98 for the Rabbitohs across the past five seasons before he medically retired last month after a devastating diagnosis.

On Monday Arrow was at the MCG as a guest of Collingwood coach Craig McRae for the AFL's Big Freeze clash - the first since the death of Neale Daniher who suffered from MND.

Broncos captain Adam Reynolds, who played with Arrow in 2021 in the NRL grand final, said the occasion for the sport on Thursday night transcended rugby league.

"Jai is an old boy, he represented this club. I have a great friendship with Jai and some great memories both on and off the field," Reynolds said.

"It's a super important week, not only for us, not only South Sydney, but the whole game, sport and life in general.

"If we can contribute and make a change in trying to find a cure, it's more than worth going out there and representing Jai."

Reynolds spoke of his love for Arrow, who "competed hard on the field" and is "a champion fellow".

"He gets the boys up wherever he is," Reynolds said.

"It's going to be an honour to wear his name and his number on the jersey, as South Sydney will also be representing Jai with a jersey, I believe."

The Broncos have lost five games in a row and need a win to turn around their spluttering season.

Reynolds said he was confident they could go on a run like they did last year when the defending premiers won eight of their last 10 matches in the regular season.

"I don't see why not. There's still a lot of the season to be played and there's still a lot of upside in us as a football team," Reynolds said.

"We're continually asking ourselves questions about moments in games where we can be better and where we can improve."

The Broncos will be without their State of Origin representatives Reece Walsh, Payne Haas and Kotoni Staggs for the clash.