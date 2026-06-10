NRL midweek mail R15: Tigers embarrassed by Panthers rout

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between NRL training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition in the leadup to State of Origin Game II and ahead of Round 15 of the NRL.

"NSW on top": KPP backs Blues

English international and Tigers superstar Kai Pearce Paul has revealed where his allegiances lie, backing the Blues to win the 2026 State of Origin series.

"I support the Blues," he revealed.

"I went and watched the last one in person... it was obviously a tough watch at the start, but to get the win was pretty cool.

"New South Wales on top."

His teammate Jock Madden, who is also a Blues man, shared his representatives hopes for the future.

"It'd be a great achievement to play for the Blues, that's for sure," Madden admitted.

"But my focus is purely here in the tigers for now."

Tigers "embarrassed" after 68-0 loss

Wests Tigers halfback Jock Madden didn't hold back when discussing his side's 68-0 loss to Penrith over the weekend, labelling the loss as "embarrassing."

"It's not up to our standard, we're embarrassed," he said bluntly.

"As players, as a club, we know it's not up to standard - it's embarrassing.

"But we did go through [and review] it... everyone was honest, and we've moved on."

Kai Pearce Paul said that despite the heavy loss, the side still has strong belief they can make the finals, and won't let one loss derail that.

Tigers players react during their Round 14 thrashing at the hands of the Panthers. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Blues replacements

NSW have been hit with a some heavy injury concerns between Game I and Game II, with Blayke Brailey and Stephen Crichton headlining the list.

While the injured stars are sure to be missed in next Wednesday's clash against Queensland, there's a ton of faith throughout the squad in their replacements.

Mark Nawaqanitawase has been brought in for backline depth, and his teammate Reece Robson believes he's the perfect replacement for Crichton.

"We've got full faith in blokes like Mark coming in, just doing their job and their role in the team," Robson shared.

"He is gonna pick up exactly where we're lacking [with Crichton out]."

Robson went on to say that "when you lose one player, you got someone else stepping up" when referring to the loss of Blayke Brailey, who has been replaced by Api Koroisau.

"It'll just be that little bit of a change," Robson admitted.

"Api being so exciting coming out there and doing what he can do on the field [is exciting]."

Robson said he was unsure as yet to how coach Laurie Daley wanted he and Robson to share time.

Mark Nawaqanitawase is poised to make his State of Origin debut for the Blues off the bench in Game II Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Blues forwards embracing the Origin hatred

The hatred for the Maroons is alive and well at the Blues, with some star New South Welshmen making some confronting statements about their rivals.

Addin Fonua-Blake has had just one taste of the Origin arena, but could already feel the venom between the two states.

"You could definitely feel [the hatred] there during the buildup, but even more so when you run out," AFB said.

"You hear some boos in the crowd and the way that the game is played, you could definitely feel a bit of hatred between the two teams."

Fellow prop Payne Haas was clearly in no mood to talk about the Maroons squad, dismissing any changes their team has made.

"I don't really care what Queensland do with their team," Haas said.

"It's a free-for-all."