NRL midweek mail R15: Blues unaffected by Game II changes

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The NRL rarely stands still.

Between NRL training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition in the leadup to State of Origin Game II and ahead of Round 15 of the NRL.

Blues replacements

NSW have been hit with a some heavy injury concerns between Game I and Game II, with Blayke Brailey and Stephen Crichton headlining the list.

While the injured stars are sure to be missed in next Wednesday's clash against Queensland, there's a ton of faith throughout the squad in their replacements.

Mark Nawaqanitawase has been brought in for backline depth, and his teammate Reece Robson believes he's the perfect replacement for Crichton.

"We've got full faith in blokes like Mark coming in, just doing their job and their role in the team," Robson shared.

"He is gonna pick up exactly where we're lacking [with Crichton out]."

Robson went on to say that "when you lose one player, you got someone else stepping up" when referring to the loss of Blayke Brailey, who has been replaced by Api Koroisau.

"It'll just be that little bit of a change," Robson admitted.

"Api being so exciting coming out there and doing what he can do on the field [is exciting]."

Robson said he was unsure as yet to how coach Laurie Daley wanted he and Robson to share time.

Mark Nawaqanitawase is poised to make his State of Origin debut for the Blues off the bench in Game II Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Blues forwards embracing the Origin hatred

The hatred for the Maroons is alive and well at the Blues, with some star New South Welshmen making some confronting statements about their rivals.

Addin Fonua-Blake has had just one taste of the Origin arena, but could already feel the venom between the two states.

"You could definitely feel [the hatred] there during the buildup, but even more so when you run out," AFB said.

"You hear some boos in the crowd and the way that the game is played, you could definitely feel a bit of hatred between the two teams."

Fellow prop Payne Haas was clearly in no mood to talk about the Maroons squad, dismissing any changes their team has made.

"I don't really care what Queensland do with their team," Haas said.

"It's a free-for-all."