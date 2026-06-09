NRL Round 15 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

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Well, didn't the Broncos prove emphatically last week that they should not be called "sure things" no matter who they are playing. If they had the bye this weekend, I still wouldn't guarantee they'd claim the two points. With only five games this week and Origin playing havoc with squads, it's a tough round to analyse.

Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

New Zealand Warriors vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, Go Media Stadium, Saturday June 13, 5:30pm (AEST)

The Warriors are never a team you feel comfortable tipping with absolute certainty, but this game against the Sharks is an opportunity for them to prove that they are serious about contending for the premiership this season. They had the bye last weekend following a narrow loss to the understrength Panthers the week before. That loss could have knocked a bit of wind out of their sails, but it could have been a lot worse; just ask the Tigers.

The Sharks were a tough watch last week against the Dragons, trailing at halftime after a listless first stanza. They did turn it on after the break against a tiring Dragons side, but overall it was far from an impressive victory.

The Warriors will be without their first-choice front rowers, with Mitch Barnett on Origin duty and James Fisher-Harris out injured, but the Sharks are also without two of their key forwards in Addin Fonua-Blake and Briton Nikora who are both on Origin duty.

In a weekend of tough choices, I think the Warriors should be the surest of things in this one.

Round 15 sure thing: Warriors

Ali Leiataua of the Warriors is tackled by Moses Leota of the Panthers. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Brisbane Broncos, Accor Stadium, Thursday June 11, 7:50pm (AEST)

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The Rabbitohs have been stuck in a rut lately, losing their past three games including a sound beating at the hands of the Sea Eagles last week. The Broncos meanwhile have completely lost the plot, going down to the lowly Titans and Dragons in the last two weeks.

The Broncos lose Reece Walsh, Kotoni Staggs and Payne Haas to Origin this week, while coach Michael Maguire still has Ezra Mam fuming on the bench. It is hard to see how they bounce back from such humiliation while missing so much key talent, but maybe some fresh faces are exactly what they need.

The Rabbitohs have lost Cameron Murray to Origin, while Campbell Graham is out injured. It is just as hard to see how the Rabbitohs turn their form around as well.

This game is a toss of the coin simply because it is impossible to picture either team actually winning! I guess one of them has to, and my coin has landed Bunnies side up.

Toss of the coin game winner: Rabbitohs

The roughie

Wests Tigers vs. Gold Coast Titans, Leichhardt Oval, Sunday June 14, 4:05pm (AEST)

The Tigers are clear favourites to win this game at the mighty Leichhardt Oval against the second-last Titans, but recent form suggests it may not be so clear cut.

The Tigers were absolutely humiliated last week by the Panthers. A week earlier they limped across the line against the very ordinary Bulldogs and prior to that they were thumped three weeks in a row by the Sea Eagles, Storm and Sharks. They have been missing some key players and this week lose Apisai Koroisau to Origin duty, while regaining centre pairing Taylan May and Starford To'a.

The Titans last week pulled off one of their best performances in years, toppling the Broncos in a thriller. The week before they almost upset the Sea Eagles and prior to that they provided glimpses of competitiveness against stronger clubs, while not being able to put together a full 80-minute performance.

The Tigers should win this, but it certainly wouldn't be much of a surprise to see the Titans get up.

Round 15 roughie: Titans

Click here for a full guide to NRL Round 15.