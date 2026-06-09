Benji Marshall reconfigures 'brain-dead' Tigers

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Benji Marshall has made major changes to Wests Tigers' starting side following a 68-0 thrashing from NRL heavyweights Penrith.

None of Tino Tavana, Charlie Murray or Mavrik Geyer will start in Sunday's clash against Gold Coast, which follows the second-biggest loss in the joint venture's history.

Marshall, who labelled the Tigers "brain-dead" after full-time on Sunday, has remodelled his backline by cutting Tavana, shifting Heamasi Makasini to a wing and recalling Starford To'a.

Taylan May returns from his shoulder injury at centre and pushes Sunia Turuva to his preferred wing spot, with Jeral Skelton dropping out of the squad amid HIA protocols.

Tigers coach Benji Marshall. Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Tony Sukkar comes into the back row for Mavrik Geyer, who had a tough afternoon against his old side and drops to the bench.

Charlie Murray also moves to the bench, with Sione Fainu listed to start at lock in his place on return from a head knock.

The Tigers have also brought Latu Fainu in at hooker in place of NSW representative Api Koroisau, while injured Royce Hunt drops out of the team.

Jock Madden retains his spot in the starting halves despite suffering an arm injury against the Panthers.

Elsewhere, luckless South Sydney outside back Campbell Graham is set for more time on the sidelines after suffering a calf injury.

Graham drops out of the Rabbitohs' team for an intriguing clash against Brisbane, who will be equally desperate for a win after five straight defeats.

It comes after a string of injuries in recent seasons for Graham, who missed the entire 2024 campaign with a sternum issue and battled a bulging disc in his back for most of 2025.

He sat out a fortnight earlier in the year with a shoulder problem and is now set for another month on the sidelines, to be replaced on Thursday by Tallis Duncan.

Souths have named Jai Arrow in jersey No.23 to honour the former Queensland forward, who retired this season following his motor neurone disease diagnosis.

Ezra Mam remains on the Broncos' bench for the clash at Accor Stadium, with Michael Maguire keeping faith in Tom Duffy after last week's loss to Gold Coast.

Premiership hopefuls the Warriors have lost important forwards James Fisher-Harris (calf) and Leka Halasima (hamstring) for Saturday's clash with Cronulla.

The twin blows bring Tanner Stowers-Smith and Marata Niukore into the starting side against the Sharks, who have Jesse Ramien back from a knee issue.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is listed in the Warriors' reserves as he looks to return from a neck issue.