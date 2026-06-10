Nathan Clearly backs Mitchell Moses to overcome injury for Game 2

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After a false start for the opening game of the State of Origin series, NSW halfback Nathan Cleary is backing Mitchell Moses to overcome his fitness concerns as the Parramatta captain watched the Blues' first training session from the sidelines.

Cleary described Moses as the best kicker in the NRL as the Blues dusted off the cobwebs in Wyong on Wednesday.

Moses was ruled out of the series opener less than 48 hours before kick-off with a hamstring injury.

But Canberra's Ethan Strange and Cleary, who was named man of the match in Sydney, were able to guide the Blues to a 22-20 win.

A week out from Origin II in Melbourne, Moses underwent rehabilitation work away from the main group.

Penrith youngster Casey McLean, who will start at centre at the MCG despite picking up a minor ankle issue in the Panthers' win over Wests Tigers on Sunday, was also an observer.

But Cleary is relishing the chance to feature alongside five-eighth Moses for just the second time at Origin level, providing his halves partner proves his fitness.

Mitchell Moses reacts during a NSW Blues Men's State of Origin training session Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

"We've only had the one Origin game together and we've really been able to strengthen our relationship on and off field," Cleary said.

"His leadership and experience goes a long way and his kicking game is elite - I think he has the best kicking game in the game - and his communication takes a lot of pressure off me.

"It (a hamstring issue) is not so much a pain thing ... I think it was only minor, so I think he'll be in a good place to play."

NSW coach Laurie Daley has indicated he wants to see Moses hit full stride by Thursday and the addition of the Parramatta playmaker should reduce the Blues' reliance on Cleary for their end of sets.

But should the Moses be ruled out, Cleary knows Strange, who has been named on the bench, is a ready-made replacement.

"To be told just about just over 24 hours before the game that he was playing, and to perform the way that he did was incredible," Cleary said.

"He's got no fear, and he's shown that at NRL level and now in Origin and it shows that if something was to happen (to Moses) he (Strange) would be more than ready to go."

As well as adjusting to life with a new halves partner, Cleary will also have to figure out how he attacks and defends alongside Dylan Lucas.

Newcastle's Lucas was a surprise selection ahead of incumbent Haumole Olakau'atu and it will force Cleary to rapidly familiarise himself with another back-rower.

Cleary, who will become NSW's most-capped halfback when he turns out in his 19th Origin game, has only played with the same back-row partner through an entire series twice in his career.

"It's tough for someone like Haumole, he's been in such amazing form the whole year, but his reaction to it speaks a lot about him as a man," Cleary said.

"The way (Lucas) has been playing this year has been unbelievable. His attacking threat has been obvious, but I think the workload he gets through in defence has gone under the radar."