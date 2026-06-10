Payne Haas admits Broncos exit is becoming emotional as Souths move nears

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Payne Haas has admitted the reality of leaving the Brisbane Broncos is beginning to hit emotionally as the superstar prop prepares to close out his final months at the club before joining South Sydney in 2027.

While Haas' move to the Rabbitohs has already been confirmed, the New South Wales enforcer revealed in Blues camp that the emotional weight of departing Brisbane is only now starting to settle in.

"It's hard," Haas said.

"Obviously at the start, I didn't really think about it, but now it's coming to an end, you get a bit emotional thinking about it.

"I've been through a lot at this one club and there's lots of people and mates there, we've been together since our debut.

"Obviously to leave that behind is going to be pretty hard."

Haas has spent his entire NRL career at the Broncos, debuting as a teenager before developing into one of the game's premier forwards and a cornerstone of the club's forward pack for several seasons.

Payne Haas runs the ball for the Broncs in the 2025 NRL Grand Final. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The 26-year-old said he's now focused on enjoying his remaining time in Brisbane before beginning the next chapter of his career alongside future Rabbitohs teammate Cameron Murray.

"To play with someone like him, especially a leader like him, it's going to be pretty cool to run out with him every week," Haas said.

"But obviously I'm trying to be present at the Broncos and I know it's coming to an end.

"I'm just trying to enjoy that with the brothers there.

"It's probably hitting me now that it's my last few months at the club."

Haas also opened up on the bond he shares with Broncos and Blues teammate Kotoni Staggs, describing the pair as "like brothers" after rising through the grades together at Red Hill.

"We've been through the highs and lows of footy together," Haas said.

"It's pretty special."

Payne Haas runs during a NSW Blues training session at Wyong Leagues Club. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Despite the looming move, Haas remains fully locked in on New South Wales' State of Origin campaign, admitting he felt "hungry" watching game one from the sidelines after missing the series opener through injury.

The Blues prop believes NSW's star-studded pack still has another level to reach ahead of Origin II in Melbourne.

"I feel like the first game, we didn't see the full potential," Haas said.

"We've got lots of growth.

"Obviously if we get our start right, we'll see everyone's attributes come to light."

Haas also praised Sharks enforcer Addin Fonua-Blake, who he will line up alongside for the first time in the Origin arena.

"He's been one of the best props in the game for the last few years," Haas said.

"To play with someone like that is pretty special."

Away from football, Haas said legacy for him extends beyond premierships, representative honours or individual accolades.

"My legacy is more on how I am as a man," Haas said.

"For my kids, as a dad and partner.

"That's the legacy I want to leave behind for my kids.

"If I do that, then I'll achieve my legacy."