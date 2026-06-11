NSW remaining calm as Moses misses training again

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Mitch Moses has trained separately from his NSW teammates at the session Laurie Daley previously said would determine his hopes of lining up in State of Origin II.

But Blues hierarchy insists their star five-eighth is still ticking all the boxes he needs to recover from his hamstring injury in time for Wednesday's clash at the MCG.

Under the supervision of Blues physiotherapists Eddie Farah and Kenny Michalopoulos, Moses stretched and made it unscathed through personalised running drills in Wyong on Thursday.

Mitchell Moses trained away from the main group on Thursday. Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

But the Parramatta captain took no part in the first opposed training session of Blues camp against semi-professional side Mounties.

Left centre Casey McLean also had limited involvement at training on Thursday, but this was expected given a minor ankle injury suffered on Sunday.

Moses's absence was more striking, after Daley said this week he would need to "train flat out on Thursday" to prove he had recovered from the injury he suffered two days before Origin I.

"We probably won't have him do all the (Thursday) session but he'll need to be going at full clip," said coach Daley on Tuesday.

But the Blues were happy with Moses's progress immediately after their second session of camp, after he also trained separately on Wednesday.

When contacted by AAP, Blues staff insisted they had only hoped for Moses to be running unencumbered by Thursday, which they were satisfied he did.

Staff said they flagged their confidence in Moses's fitness by dismissing Dolphins half Isaiya Katoa, who joined camp as an injury cover earlier in the week.

Katoa is unable to be recalled into the squad now that he has been released to play in Friday night's clash with the Sydney Roosters.

After excelling on debut as Moses's Origin I replacement, Canberra wunderkind Ethan Strange spent the opposed session at five-eighth on Thursday.

He would start at five-eighth in Origin II if Moses suffered a setback in his progress and needed to remain on the sidelines.

Moses entered camp saying there were "no dramas" over his injury, with teammates echoing that sentiment before training on Thursday.

"Mitch is one of those guys you have so much trust in," said back-up hooker Api Koroisau.

"He's a full professional. Regardless of what happens today, we know he'll be good for the game even if he can't get through."

The Blues have one more field session before flying to Melbourne, to be held at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday.

"(Moses and McLean) will be both right," prop Addin Fonua-Blake said ahead of Thursday's session.

"If they don't train today, they'll definitely be training at our next session."

New to the Blues set-up this year, Fonua-Blake insisted the uncertainty around McLean and Moses's fitness had not been a distraction for their teammates.

Since Daley returned as coach last year, Brian To'o, Payne Haas and Stephen Crichton have overcome their own injuries during camp to line up on game day.

"I don't think it's a disruption at all," Fonua-Blake said.

"Obviously the staff here are world class. Whatever they say, goes."