Toll of Arrow diagnosis on par with McKinnon: Wayne Bennett

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South Sydney coach Wayne Bennett has likened the toll of dealing with Jai Arrow's motor neurone disease diagnosis to the emotional aftermath of Alex McKinnon's devastating spinal injury.

The supercoach declared on Thursday that rugby league is at its best when it puts on a united front and that was on full display at Accor Stadium as South Sydney celebrated Arrow's career with a 48-6 win over Brisbane.

The Queenslander was moved to tears as fans - many holding supportive banners or cut-outs of the retired forward's head - greeted Arrow with a standing ovation as he rang the Rabbitohs' Legacy Bell prior to kick-off.

The victory marked the Rabbitohs' first since Arrow went public with his condition last month.

Souths players have known for some time that Arrow had been seeking medical advice but that hasn't lessened the shock of his diagnosis.

Bennett was Newcastle coach in 2014 when McKinnon suffered his life-changing neck injury and has claimed in the past that incident nearly prompted him to give up coaching because of the emotional toll it took on the entire club.

"I went through the Alex McKinnon stuff, that was pretty emotional stuff as well so it's probably on par with that," Bennett said on Thursday.

"It's a wonderful group of people we have in our game, whether it's the fans or the players or all the administrators.

Jai Arrow is greeted by Adam Reynolds of the Broncos and Cody Walker of the Rabbitohs Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

"They all care enough and when things are really tough we all come together, and that's what I'm seeing right now as a game for Jai."

Souths wore a commemorative all white jersey on Thursday and the club's website crashed dealing with the demand from fans wanting to purchase one, with the proceeds going to support Arrow and his family.

Arrow was accompanied onto the field by his partner and one-year-old and broke down in tears as he was hugged by former Souths teammates.

Few felt the impact of Arrow's life-changing medical condition more than close friend Cody Walker who led the Rabbitohs to victory.

"Those scenes at the start of the game, I had to gather myself, they were beautiful scenes, and it's something that he deserves too," said Walker.

"He's been a wonderful contributor to our game and our club for a number of years, and only eight months ago he won our player of the year (award).

"It's devastating what he's going through, but it is quite beautiful that we all came together, and people from different clubs and all walks of life are there to support him.

"He's going to need that over the next couple of months, he's got a tough journey ahead, but he's not going to be alone."