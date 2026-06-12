Bears whacked with $40k in fines for NRL rule breach

Open Extended Reactions

The NRL has slapped expansion side Perth and coach Mal Meninga with fines totalling $40,000 for breaches of the league's anti-tampering rules.

The fines relate to media comments made by foundation coach Meninga about the Bears' hopes of signing Penrith star Nathan Cleary and Canterbury duo Matt Burton and Jacob Preston.

The NRL tightened its rules in the pre-season such that clubs risk fines over perceived public attempts to court players before the final year of their contract.

Cleary, Burton and Preston are unable to negotiate with rival outfits until November 1, given they are contracted with their current clubs through 2027.

But in comments to News Corp last month, Meninga said Perth would be "in the picture" for second-rower Preston beyond that, and that there had been "a heap of noise" around Burton.

He also alluded to signing Cleary from Penrith, should he opt to test the market from November.

"We will have enough money in our cap to maybe chase a Nathan or a Jake (Preston) if they come on to the open market," Meninga said.

Mal Meninga named Nathan Cleary as a player in the club's sights Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Meninga's $20,000 fine has been suspended, but the NRL's forthcoming 18th franchise will pay their own $20,000 sanction up-front.

The Bears and Meninga have five business days to respond to their breach notice.

The fines loom as a demoralising blow for Perth, whose inaugural roster still lacks a marquee player ahead of their 2027 entry into the NRL.

Without any extra salary-cap assistance, the Bears have been forced to jostle for space in the player market with fellow expansion side PNG, who enter in 2028.

The federal government-backed Chiefs are able to offer tax-free salaries to their players and have already signed Wests Tigers star Jarome Luai, the league's greatest-ever try-scorer Alex Johnston and former State of Origin utility Connor Watson.

Conversely, the Bears' only signing with Origin experience is Siosifa Talakai, who played two games for NSW in 2022.

Their only premiership players so far are Penrith bench forwards Liam Henry and Scott Sorensen.