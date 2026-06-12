Dragons deny Luciano Leilua's release request

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St George Illawarra forward Luciano Leilua is set to remain at the Dragons for the rest of the 2026 NRL season, after a request for an immediate release was denied, ESPN can reveal.

It is understood Leilua sought a release from the club earlier this week after being dropped to NSW Cup, however the Dragons rejected the request and intend to retain the experienced back-rower.

The development comes as the Dragons continue to reshape their roster under interim coach Dean Young, who took over following Shane Flanagan's departure earlier this season.

Leilua's future has become the latest talking point in a period of significant change at the club.

Last week, ESPN revealed Dragons centre Moses Suli had been told to explore his options for 2027 as the club continued its roster overhaul. It is understood Suli's management subsequently sounded out multiple rival clubs regarding a potential move.

ESPN understands one of the clubs that approached regarding Suli was the incoming Perth Bears, however the expansion outfit declined the opportunity to pursue the strike centre at this stage.

Leilua has been a regular member of the Dragons' forward rotation since arriving at the club ahead of the 2024 season, making 11 NRL appearances so far in 2026.

Luciano Leilua requested a release from the Dragons, but it is understood that has been knocked back by the club Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Despite his recent NSW Cup stint, the Dragons have no intention of granting the 30-year-old an early exit and expect him to remain part of their plans moving forward.

The Dragons' roster remains under the spotlight, with a number of players facing uncertain futures as the club continues to assess its long-term direction.

Suli was among those recently informed he could look elsewhere beyond his current deal, while several other squad members are coming off contract at season's end.