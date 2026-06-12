Licence to thrill: Walker at home in Maroons 007 role

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Sam Walker has the faith of Queensland's brains trust to play his expansive way in State of Origin and the razzle dazzle half won't be changing a thing.

Walker, 23, was on track to win man of the match in game one of the Origin series on debut in Sydney before a Kalyn Ponga send-off turned the match and led to a 22-20 win for NSW.

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The man Walker replaced in the team, injured North Queensland half Tom Dearden, was player of the Origin series in 2025 and is on track to be fit for game three in Brisbane after rehabbing an ankle injury.

The Maroons will have to deal with that selection quandary when it arrives but right now the Sydney Roosters No.7 is coach Billy Slater's man for Wednesday night's must-win match.

Sam Walker runs out for a Queensland Maroons training session. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Walker dominated the opening stages in Sydney with two try assists and four goals from four attempts to take the Maroons to a 20-0 lead.

One of his kicks, a short grubber at above knee height to evade entrapment for Robert Toia to score, showcased an art learned in the backyard in Ipswich and since fine-tuned for the biggest stage.

Walker said his first full Maroons camp and debut match would inform how he plays at the MCG.

"I am allowed to play my natural game," he said.

"Billy puts a lot of faith in me to go out and play how I play.my footy. I was given the licence to go out and do that.

"The spine did a really good job of allowing me to do that and vice versa. I think I allowed them to play their natural games and play off the back of that.

"Another week of building those combinations is going to be really exciting. I am really looking forward to where we can get to as a team."

Walker's partnership with five-eighth and captain Cameron Munster, another off-the-cuff playmaker, will only improve after their first Origin outing.

Munster's sharp brain is also valued by Walker.

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"It was one game so we don't want to get too complacent at all but it was really good," Walker said.

"He loves his footy and watches a lot of football. He knows the habits in players' games and you can bounce ideas off him. He allows you to be confident in your game which is huge for me."

North Queensland co-captain and Maroons lock Reuben Cotter said club teammate Dearden is tracking to be back on June 21, when his side tackle the Warriors.

"He's probably a couple of weeks off," Cotter said.

"I know he would have liked to have been here for game two and helped with preparation but he is doing everything at home to make sure he is ready to go.

"Recovery they said was four to six weeks, so I think he is on track."

Walker won't be concerned with the Dearden factor at the MCG, just building on his experience in game one.

"It was not the result we wanted but It was awesome to be able to represent Queensland and try and do the the state proud and my family as well," he said.

"I know how excited and stoked they were about it all. It was an unbelievable experience for myself and them as well."