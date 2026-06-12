Dolphins go fourth as Katoa schools Roosters

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Dolphins halfback Isaiya Katoa returned from NSW camp to star in a 48-10 thrashing of the Sydney Roosters and secure his side's sixth win in a row.

The Dolphins leapfrogged the Roosters into fourth position and confirmed their credentials as premiership contenders in front of 20,687 fans at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

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The Roosters lost debutant centre Reece Foley and five-eighth Hugo Savala to head knocks in the first half. The visitors trailed 12-0 at halftime before the Dolphins put their foot down with six second-half tries.

Isaiya Katoa starred for the Dolphins in their win over the Roosters. Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Both sides were heavily impacted by State of Origin commitments with the Roosters losing seven to NSW and Queensland. Five Dolphins are in camp in Melbourne with the Maroons.

Katoa, who had been on standby for Blues playmaker Miitchell Moses during the week, had his fingerprints all over the win.

His halves partner Kodi Nikorima was also superb, showcasing why he deserves an extension beyond 2026.

The Roosters started full of venom but had a try disallowed to rampaging forward Solesi Foketi for a double movement.

Dolphins co-captain Katoa stepped up with a subtle dummy to deceive opposite number Daly Cherry-Evans to open the scoring.

Dolphins points-scoring whiz Jamayne Isaako, who injured a hand in the final play of the game, converted to equal Canterbury legend Steve Gearin's all-time premiership record by scoring in his 94th consecutive match.

The kamikaze running of pocket rocket fullback Trai Fuller got the Dolphins roaring up field to start a set that finished with a try out wide to centre Herbie Farnworth, his sixth of the season.

The Roosters lost Foley and Savala in rapid succession to head knocks, both while trying to tackle Isaako

Roosters debutant winger Rex Bassingthwaighte, just 19, looked every bit the talent he has been touted as with a try, dynamic bursts and all-round nice touches.

The Dolphins started the second half superbly with Katoa and Nikorima combining. Second-rower Oryn Keely split the defence to send Fuller in for his first try of the year.

Katoa's inch-perfect chip for Nikorima to score his 50th NRL try was scintillating. Hooker Jeremy Marshall-King barged over from close range, Farnworth split the defence to send second-rower Connelly Lemuelu over and winger Tevita Naufahu's kick inside for utility Brad Schneider was a pearler.

Naufahu's 100m chase to deny Roosters fullback Cody Ramsey a try revealed the Dolphins' resolve in defence.

The loss of Savala meant the Roosters had a third debutant in the match with playmaker Toby Rodwell, 20, coming on in the second half and scoring a try to showcase his class.