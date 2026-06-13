Resolute Eels put Canberra's season on life support

Open Extended Reactions

Veteran coach Ricky Stuart will not unload on his charges despite Canberra slumping to their ninth loss of the season, leaving the Raiders with a mountain to climb to make the finals.

Stuart's men were beaten 15-12 by Parramatta at CommBank Stadium on Saturday and now need to win eight of their 10 matches to go past the regular season.

Last year's minor premiers were kept scoreless for 61 minutes against the Eels, and also failed to score against the Roosters last week. Prior to that, they failed to score a try in the final 20 minutes of their win over the Cowboys.

Stuart described his team's attack as predictable.

"We addressed our attack at halftime and I don't want to take anything away from Parramatta's defence," Stuart said.

"They did a good job holding us out, but I thought we're pretty predictable, and that's not being disrespectful to Parramatta.

"It was more, I thought we were too predictable with the football, not courageous enough."

Stuart wouldn't reveal what he said to his troops post-game and wouldn't criticise them publicly.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"There's a time where they need their coach to be around them and supporting them. We're not ever going to be coming out and be critical and could never be critical after today's effort.

"There's some parts of our game we've got to fix, but I've got a lot of people in there, a lot of players in there who are very young in their footy careers."

The Eels led 9-0 at the break following tries to Jordan Samrani and Kelma Tuilagi, and a field goal to man-of-the-match Ronald Volkman before extending the lead after the break when Kitione Kautoga crossed.

The Raiders fought back following a bunch of Parramatta errors and after tries to Matt Timoko and Daine Laurie they got within three, but the Eels hung on.

Eels coach Jason Ryles said his team had been brave in defence and were able to hold off the Raiders, despite a host of errors with the ball and some poor kicking options.

"I think it's part of the age of our team at the moment, the (lack of) experience we put ourselves under a lot of pressure, but tonight we're able to defend our errors, which was certainly very pleasing," said Ryles.

Ryles was high in his praise for fullback Isaiah Iongi who had two try assists and was almost faultless under the high ball.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

"We knew what we were recruiting when he came over from Penrith, he'd had a really good grounding there," Ryles said.

"He'd had 60 (NSW) Cup games and he had a really good season last year, and he's come back after his syndesmosis.

"He's a little bit fitter now, so you know we're really happy with where he's at. We've got him locked in long term and he's a big part of our club's future."

It's a stunning fall from grace for the Raiders, who lost just five regular-season games last year when they claimed the top spot by four points.

The Eels have the bye next week, while the Raiders travel to Melbourne to take on the Storm on Sunday afternoon.