Stocks: Raiders are done, Kennedy's charge-down could make Sharks' season

What a disappointing weekend for fans of teams that started the year with so much promise. The Broncos, Raiders and Warriors were all well short of the standard expected from them, as they suffered costly losses. Their pain translated to unexpected joy for the Rabbitohs, Eels and Sharks, and left tippers scratching their heads once more.
Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 15.
Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.
Brisbane Broncos
Stocks up: In a very, very beaten side, Josiah Karapani never gave up. It wasn't just that he scored Brisbane's only four-pointer, he had plenty of tough carries, some big defensive plays and was the only guy, really, who looked like providing any resistance in what was an extremely lacklustre performance from the defending premiers.
Stocks down: It's all over. There will be no title defence, there will be no late run into the eight and then another run where they catch fire and go all the way. Too many injuries, too much inconsistent play from star players, and probably most importantly, a lack of desire and motivation -- perhaps understandable after winning the comp. They'd need to probably win eight of their remaining 10 games to make the finals, and all of the next seven are against top-eight sides.
- Matt Bungard
Canberra Raiders
Stocks up: Canberra still showed why they've been one of the tougher teams to play this year. Even with a heavily reshuffled side during the Origin period, they stayed in the fight and nearly stole the result late. Their defence kept them in the contest for most of the night and there was enough resilience there to suggest this was more about missed opportunities than being outplayed.
Stocks down: The simple reality is they let a winnable game slip. The Raiders struggled to convert pressure into points and never quite looked comfortable with the ball in attacking areas. If the Raiders are still chasing a top-eight finish, these are the sorts of games they need to find a way to win.
- Isaac Issa
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs
BYE
Cronulla Sharks
Stocks up: Best win of the season, hands down. Braydon Trindall's field goal was one of the sweetest you'll see, but it was the toughness and defensive efforts that would have been most pleasing for Craig Fitzgibbon -- especially the effort plays by Sione Katoa and Will Kennedy (have you ever seen a charge down like that?) to save the game in the last five minutes. Superb.
Stocks down: They did win, but only scored one try -- it was a classic arm wrestle that has been sorely missed in the NRL this year, but Cronulla could have had a couple more if their execution had been sharper; most notably that ball that bounced of Trindall's knee with a few minutes to go.
- Matt Bungard
Dolphins
Stocks up: Despite missing five players of their own, against the similarly depleted Roosters, the Dolphins were able to maintain their scintillating attacking form. In defence they strangled the Roosters out of the game, before cutting loose in the second half. Kodi Nikorima and Isaiya Katoa completely controlled the game as the Dolphins continued their promising charge up the ladder.
Stocks down: Apart from allowing the Roosters to cross for two second half tries, there wasn't a lot to criticise about the Dolphins' effort. Even their conversions were a perfect 8/8 with Jamayne Isaako kicking seven and Isaiya Katoa kicking one.
- Darren Arthur
Gold Coast Titans
Stocks up: For long stretches, Gold Coast looked capable of ruining the party. Keano Kini and Jayden Campbell again provided plenty of spark, and there were periods where the Titans' attack looked dangerous whenever they got quick play-the-balls and played direct.
Stocks down: The frustration is that they couldn't finish the job. After putting themselves in a strong position, defensive lapses and an inability to halt the Tigers' momentum proved costly. It has become a familiar story, with enough attacking talent to trouble teams, but not enough consistency over 80 minutes to turn good periods into wins.
- Isaac Issa
Manly Sea Eagles
BYE
Melbourne Storm
BYE
Newcastle Knights
BYE
New Zealand Warriors
Stocks up: Not a whole lot went right for the Wahs on Saturday, but Te Maire Martin was part of everything that did. In what has been a tumultuous year for the team in terms of their halves situation, Martin has really stepped up and given them some stability and looks to be a big part of the rest of their 2026 aspirations.
Stocks down: With how good they've been this isn't a disaster, but they would have expected a lot more from their forward pack at home, against a Sharks team without Addin Fonua-Blake. Instead, it was Cronulla who won the yardage battle handsomely -- albeit most of that was their back five, as it so often is.
- Matt Bungard
North Queensland Cowboys
BYE
Parramatta Eels
Stocks up: Parramatta have taken plenty of hits this season, but this was one of their grittiest wins. Missing key players and coming in as underdogs, they turned it into an arm wrestle and found a way to win 15-12. The effort was there from the opening whistle, the defence held up when it needed to, and for one of the few times this year they were the team making the big plays late rather than conceding them.
Stocks down: The attack is still a work in progress. The Eels had chances to put the game away and couldn't quite do it, meaning they were forced to defend their line right until the final stages. Against stronger opposition, they'll need to be more clinical when momentum is on their side.
- Isaac Issa
Penrith Panthers
BYE
St George Illawarra Dragons
BYE
South Sydney Rabbitohs
Stocks up: Brandon Smith's best game for Souths, the best that Ashton Ward and Cody Walker have looked as a duo, David Fifita was a wrecking ball and a massive win -- all on a night to honour Jai Arrow. They should get Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton back after the bye and barring another boatload of injuries, they're well placed for a good run in the back half of the season.
Stocks down: This was before the game, but Campbell Graham is going to be out for a month with a calf injury. At some point we'll work out why Souths have so many more injuries than every other team over the past four years, but it still remains a mystery.
- Matt Bungard
Sydney Roosters
Stocks up: Not many teams can compete with 3/4 of their spine missing. Daly Cherry-Evans did his best to run a one-man-show, and defensively they did well to contain the Dolphins to a 12-0 halftime lead. But after the break it was all Dolphins.
Stocks down: Origin depletion is a fairly meek excuse for what the Roosters dished up after the break. The Dolphins, after all, were missing five of their best players to Origin duty as well. Trent Robinson would have been disappointed with the lack of commitment from the Roosters back-up players, with the second half a complete capitulation.
- Darren Arthur
Wests Tigers
Stocks up: This was exactly the response the Tigers needed after the humiliation against Penrith. Jarome Luai took control, produced a hat trick, and helped inspire a 36-28 comeback win in what was the final NRL game at Leichhardt Oval before the redevelopment. More than the result, it was the resilience that stood out. The Tigers could easily have folded after conceding early, but instead they fought their way back and played with the sort of energy and confidence that had been missing the previous week.
Stocks down: They still made life difficult for themselves. Defensively there were periods where Gold Coast found points too easily, and conceding 28 means there are still questions around their ability to shut games down when momentum swings.
- Isaac Issa