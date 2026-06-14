Stocks: Raiders are done, Kennedy's charge-down could make Sharks' season

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What a disappointing weekend for fans of teams that started the year with so much promise. The Broncos, Raiders and Warriors were all well short of the standard expected from them, as they suffered costly losses. Their pain translated to unexpected joy for the Rabbitohs, Eels and Sharks, and left tippers scratching their heads once more.

Here's whose stocks are up and down after Round 15.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

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Brisbane Broncos

Stocks up: In a very, very beaten side, Josiah Karapani never gave up. It wasn't just that he scored Brisbane's only four-pointer, he had plenty of tough carries, some big defensive plays and was the only guy, really, who looked like providing any resistance in what was an extremely lacklustre performance from the defending premiers.

Stocks down: It's all over. There will be no title defence, there will be no late run into the eight and then another run where they catch fire and go all the way. Too many injuries, too much inconsistent play from star players, and probably most importantly, a lack of desire and motivation -- perhaps understandable after winning the comp. They'd need to probably win eight of their remaining 10 games to make the finals, and all of the next seven are against top-eight sides.

- Matt Bungard

Canberra Raiders

Stocks up: Canberra still showed why they've been one of the tougher teams to play this year. Even with a heavily reshuffled side during the Origin period, they stayed in the fight and nearly stole the result late. Their defence kept them in the contest for most of the night and there was enough resilience there to suggest this was more about missed opportunities than being outplayed.

Stocks down: The simple reality is they let a winnable game slip. The Raiders struggled to convert pressure into points and never quite looked comfortable with the ball in attacking areas. If the Raiders are still chasing a top-eight finish, these are the sorts of games they need to find a way to win.

- Isaac Issa

Josh Addo-Carr of the Eels runs away from the Raiders defence. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

BYE

Cronulla Sharks

Stocks up: Best win of the season, hands down. Braydon Trindall's field goal was one of the sweetest you'll see, but it was the toughness and defensive efforts that would have been most pleasing for Craig Fitzgibbon -- especially the effort plays by Sione Katoa and Will Kennedy (have you ever seen a charge down like that?) to save the game in the last five minutes. Superb.

Stocks down: They did win, but only scored one try -- it was a classic arm wrestle that has been sorely missed in the NRL this year, but Cronulla could have had a couple more if their execution had been sharper; most notably that ball that bounced of Trindall's knee with a few minutes to go.

- Matt Bungard

Dolphins

Stocks up: Despite missing five players of their own, against the similarly depleted Roosters, the Dolphins were able to maintain their scintillating attacking form. In defence they strangled the Roosters out of the game, before cutting loose in the second half. Kodi Nikorima and Isaiya Katoa completely controlled the game as the Dolphins continued their promising charge up the ladder.

Stocks down: Apart from allowing the Roosters to cross for two second half tries, there wasn't a lot to criticise about the Dolphins' effort. Even their conversions were a perfect 8/8 with Jamayne Isaako kicking seven and Isaiya Katoa kicking one.

- Darren Arthur

Kodi Nikorima of the Dolphins celebrates after scoring a try. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Gold Coast Titans

Stocks up: For long stretches, Gold Coast looked capable of ruining the party. Keano Kini and Jayden Campbell again provided plenty of spark, and there were periods where the Titans' attack looked dangerous whenever they got quick play-the-balls and played direct.

Stocks down: The frustration is that they couldn't finish the job. After putting themselves in a strong position, defensive lapses and an inability to halt the Tigers' momentum proved costly. It has become a familiar story, with enough attacking talent to trouble teams, but not enough consistency over 80 minutes to turn good periods into wins.

- Isaac Issa

Manly Sea Eagles

BYE

Melbourne Storm

BYE

Newcastle Knights

BYE

New Zealand Warriors

Stocks up: Not a whole lot went right for the Wahs on Saturday, but Te Maire Martin was part of everything that did. In what has been a tumultuous year for the team in terms of their halves situation, Martin has really stepped up and given them some stability and looks to be a big part of the rest of their 2026 aspirations.

Stocks down: With how good they've been this isn't a disaster, but they would have expected a lot more from their forward pack at home, against a Sharks team without Addin Fonua-Blake. Instead, it was Cronulla who won the yardage battle handsomely -- albeit most of that was their back five, as it so often is.

- Matt Bungard

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North Queensland Cowboys

BYE

Parramatta Eels

Stocks up: Parramatta have taken plenty of hits this season, but this was one of their grittiest wins. Missing key players and coming in as underdogs, they turned it into an arm wrestle and found a way to win 15-12. The effort was there from the opening whistle, the defence held up when it needed to, and for one of the few times this year they were the team making the big plays late rather than conceding them.

Stocks down: The attack is still a work in progress. The Eels had chances to put the game away and couldn't quite do it, meaning they were forced to defend their line right until the final stages. Against stronger opposition, they'll need to be more clinical when momentum is on their side.

- Isaac Issa

Penrith Panthers

BYE