Skipper Jarome Luai leads the Leichhardt party

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A hat-trick from skipper Jarome Luai has not only silenced his critics but helped Wests Tigers farewell Leichhardt Oval in the best way possible with a come-from-behind 36-28 win over Gold Coast.

Since Luai announced last month he would be joining the PNG Chiefs in 2028, his team's fortunes have waned, causing some to say his departure decision had become a distraction.

But his three four-pointers on Sunday including two in the final 10 minutes proved crucial, especially as the nearly 18,000-strong crowd were in a farewell party mood.

Leichhardt Oval has been home to Balmain and then Wests Tigers games since 1934. But it is closing for major renovations over the next 18 months before the NRL team returns in 2028.

Jarome Luai celebrates a try for the Tigers. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Benji Marhsall's men needed to make a response after last week's 68-0 humiliation against Penrith and they did.

Tries to Starford To'a and Taylan May put the home side up 12-0 after 25 minutes.

But then the brilliance of Titans No.1 Keano Kini started to shine, especially busting tackles up the middle or in his support play.

He was heavily involved in three quick Gold Coast tries as halftime neared to Jayden Campbell, Kurtis Morrin and Arama Hau for the visitors to take an 18-12 lead into the break.

Despite showers hitting Leichhardt Oval to start the second half, the Titans were not bothered.

A Zane Harrison short pass put Beau Fermor over for his side's fourth try, making it 24 unanswered points from the Titans.

But skipper Luai hit back with a fine individual try and the Leichhardt crowd found their voice. When 40-20 attempt from Harrison went out on the full, Tigers fans let the young halfback know about it.

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A try under the posts to the Tigers' Alex Seyfarth locked scores up at 24-all with 25 minutes to play, before Luai completing the first hat-trick of his career put the result beyond doubt.

It wasn't all good news for the joint venture club.

As if the Wests Tigers didn't have enough injuries already they added another in England back rower Kai Pearce-Paul early in the match, with a left pectoral strain. Scans will determine how long he is on the sidelines.

One of the drawcards for the game was Kini coming up against another stunning young custodian in Wests Tigers fullback Jahream Bula.

Both men were elusive with their kick returns and run metres.

But Kini was a stand out with 316 metres from 30 runs, four line breaks and three try assists.