Fully fit Moses confident of Cleary combination

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They are both dominant playmakers, but Mitchell Moses has revealed why his NSW halves combination with Nathan Cleary will work a treat.

Blues five-eighth Moses trained alongside Cleary at AAMI Park on Monday with his left hamstring injury healed and no uncertainty in his own mind about his fitness for game two of the State of Origin series at the MCG on Wednesday night.

As the week in camp has gone on Moses, who missed the 22-20 win in game one with the injury, confirmed the fit and healthy condition he was confident he would attain.

"There was no doubt in my mind. Obviously I had to tick a few boxes but it is all on track with two sessions left," he told AAP.

Moses and No.7 Cleary have only played together once before in Origin footy, the 18-6 win in game one of last year's series where they combined superbly.

Nathan Cleary and Mitchell Moses pair up again in the halves for New South Wales. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The 31-year-old Parramatta skipper played five of his six Blues games as a halfback alongside running five-eighths Jack Wighton, Cody Walker and Jarome Luai where he was a success as the game-managing playmaker.

Now, with Cleary by his side, the Blues have two dominant halves but Moses said they would operate in a yin and yang fashion.

"There are structures around how we play and how we want to play but it is pretty organic and flows well," Moses said.

"If Nath sees something I let him go and likewise for me.

"I don't think it is all on the seven. I don't think that is the way to look at it. "That's what everyone says, 'the seven is on their back and it is their fault if they lose'.

"But for a spine to work well the six has to work well with them so if I can take as much pressure as possible off Nath, when he sees things ...take it, when I see things ... take it.

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"If we as a spine can connect really well in this game it will put us in a good position."

Moses said the dynamic worked between the pair. Even though they "see the game different" in certain ways they are both essentially "footy heads" who love to analyse the game, improve personally and pick apart opposition defences.

"So any time we talk footy it is pretty natural and connects up really well," Moses said.

"I haven't had too many sessions this camp but I've come in and it has felt real fluent and smooth in the transition."

Moses has proven to be a success in the Origin arena, winning his last four games for NSW. His masterclass in a man-of-the-match display in game two of the 2024 series was one of the best performances ever by a Blues half.

"The last few years haven't been too good at Parramatta in clubland," Moses said

"So to come into these camps and get to experience it with the types of players you get to play with and represent your state on the biggest stage means a lot to me and means a lot to my family.

"It is massive and I get a lot out of it. I just love this time of year."