NRL Round 16: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

With Origin II under our belts, the NRL season powers on through June, as the temperature tumbles and the ladder sorts itself out. This week three teams have the bye leaving seven games to be decided. We start the week with the Dragons taking on the Knights and finish with the clash of the round between the Roosters and Sharks.

Good luck with your tips.

Friday, June 19

McDonald Jones Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Dylan Brown 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Thomas Cant 13. Mathew Croker 14. Harrison Graham 15. Tyson Frizell 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Cody Hopwood 18. Fletcher Hunt 19. Francis Manuleleua 20. Sandon Smith 21. Tyson Gamble 22. James Schiller

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Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Setu Tu 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Mathew Feagai 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Dylan Egan 12. Hamish Stewart 13. Ryan Couchman 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Luciano Leilua 16. Josh Kerr 17. Blake Lawrie 18. Emre Guler 19. Tyrell Sloan 20. Hame Sele 21. Lyhkan King-Togia 22. Christian Tuipulotu

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The last time the Dragons played two weeks ago, they were soundly beaten by the Sharks. That same weekend the Knights really should have beaten the Storm. The Dragons looked like a better team in beating the Broncos three weeks ago, but we have since learned that the Broncos have become the easy-beats of the league. This might not be a walk in the park for the Knights, but they should win at home.

Tip: Knights by 16

PointsBet odds: Knights $1.30 (-10.5 $1.95) Dragons $3.40 (+10.5 $1.83)

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Saturday, June 20

Campbelltown Sports Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Taylan May 4. Patrick Herbert 5. Starford To'a 6. Jarome Luai 7. Jock Madden 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Tony Sukkar 12. Sione Fainu 13. Alex Seyfarth 14. Josese Lanyon 15. Bunty Afoa 16. Mavrik Geyer 17. Charlie Murray 18. Heamasi Makasini 19. Latu Fainu 20. Heath Mason 21. Peter Taateo 22. Adam Doueihi

Dolphins: 1. Trai Fuller 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jack Bostock 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Tevita Naufahu 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Felise Kaufusi 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Morgan Knowles 14. Brad Schneider 15. Kurt Donoghoe 16. Tom Gilbert 17. Ray Stone 18. Sebastian Su'a 19. Brian Pouniu 20. John Fineanganofo 21. LJ Nonu 22. Sam Elliott 23. Max Plath 24. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Tigers struggled to put the Titans away last week, while the Dolphins absolutely smashed the Roosters in their Origin-depleted clash. The Tigers really need to start their charge toward the Top 8 with a win here. The Dolphins will have five players backing up from Origin, but they didn't need them last week.

Tip: Dolphins by 10

PointsBet odds: Tigers $1.90 (+8.5 $1.83) Dolphins $1.40 (-8.5 $1.95)

Adam Doueihi returns from injury to the Tigers squad. Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Cbus Super Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Jenson Taumoepeau 3. Jojo Fifita 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Zane Harrison 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Oliver Pascoe 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Cooper Bai 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Josh Patston 16. Klese Haas 17. Jaylan De Groot 18. Lachlan Ilias 19. Jett Liu 20. Sam Verrills 21. Adam Christensen 22. Bodhi Sharpley

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Luke Garner 5. Paul Alamoti 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Jack Cogger 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Liam Henry 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Lindsay Smith 14. Billy Scott 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Billy Phillips 17. Luron Patea 18. Jack Cole 19. Sione Fonua 20. Kalani Going 21. Isaah Yeo 22. Brian To'o 23. Nathan Cleary

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Titans scored some brilliant tries last week up the middle of the Tigers' defence, but were unable to win the game thanks to defensive lapses of their own. The Panthers had last week off after crushing the Tigers the week before. If you were looking at a form guide, it would be obvious that the Panthers will win this comfortably, even if they do rest their Origin stars.

Tip: Panthers by 22

PointsBet odds: Titans $4.10 (+12.5 $1.88) Panthers $1.23 (-12.5 $1.88)