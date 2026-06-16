NRL Round 16: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

With Origin II under our belts, the NRL season powers on through June, as the temperature tumbles and the ladder sorts itself out. This week three teams have the bye leaving seven games to be decided. We start the week with the Dragons taking on the Knights and finish with the clash of the round between the Roosters and Sharks.
Good luck with your tips.
Friday, June 19
Newcastle Knights vs. St George Illawarra Dragons
McDonald Jones Stadium, 8pm (AEST)
Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Dominic Young 3. Dane Gagai 4. Bradman Best 5. Greg Marzhew 6. Fletcher Sharpe 7. Dylan Brown 8. Jacob Saifiti 9. Phoenix Crossland 10. Trey Mooney 11. Dylan Lucas 12. Thomas Cant 13. Mathew Croker 14. Harrison Graham 15. Tyson Frizell 16. Pasami Saulo 17. Cody Hopwood 18. Fletcher Hunt 19. Francis Manuleleua 20. Sandon Smith 21. Tyson Gamble 22. James Schiller
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Dragons: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Setu Tu 3. Moses Suli 4. Valentine Holmes 5. Mathew Feagai 6. Daniel Atkinson 7. Kyle Flanagan 8. Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga 9. Damien Cook 10. Toby Couchman 11. Dylan Egan 12. Hamish Stewart 13. Ryan Couchman 14. Jacob Liddle 15. Luciano Leilua 16. Josh Kerr 17. Blake Lawrie 18. Emre Guler 19. Tyrell Sloan 20. Hame Sele 21. Lyhkan King-Togia 22. Christian Tuipulotu
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The last time the Dragons played two weeks ago, they were soundly beaten by the Sharks. That same weekend the Knights really should have beaten the Storm. The Dragons looked like a better team in beating the Broncos three weeks ago, but we have since learned that the Broncos have become the easy-beats of the league. This might not be a walk in the park for the Knights, but they should win at home.
Tip: Knights by 16
PointsBet odds: Knights $1.30 (-10.5 $1.95) Dragons $3.40 (+10.5 $1.83)
Saturday, June 20
Wests Tigers vs. Dolphins
Campbelltown Sports Stadium, 3pm (AEST)
Tigers: 1. Jahream Bula 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Taylan May 4. Patrick Herbert 5. Starford To'a 6. Jarome Luai 7. Jock Madden 8. Terrell May 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Fonua Pole 11. Tony Sukkar 12. Sione Fainu 13. Alex Seyfarth 14. Josese Lanyon 15. Bunty Afoa 16. Mavrik Geyer 17. Charlie Murray 18. Heamasi Makasini 19. Latu Fainu 20. Heath Mason 21. Peter Taateo 22. Adam Doueihi
Dolphins: 1. Trai Fuller 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jack Bostock 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Tevita Naufahu 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Felise Kaufusi 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Oryn Keeley 13. Morgan Knowles 14. Brad Schneider 15. Kurt Donoghoe 16. Tom Gilbert 17. Ray Stone 18. Sebastian Su'a 19. Brian Pouniu 20. John Fineanganofo 21. LJ Nonu 22. Sam Elliott 23. Max Plath 24. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Tigers struggled to put the Titans away last week, while the Dolphins absolutely smashed the Roosters in their Origin-depleted clash. The Tigers really need to start their charge toward the Top 8 with a win here. The Dolphins will have five players backing up from Origin, but they didn't need them last week.
Tip: Dolphins by 10
PointsBet odds: Tigers $1.90 (+8.5 $1.83) Dolphins $1.40 (-8.5 $1.95)
Gold Coast Titans vs. Penrith Panthers
Cbus Super Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)
Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Jenson Taumoepeau 3. Jojo Fifita 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Zane Harrison 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Oliver Pascoe 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Cooper Bai 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Josh Patston 16. Klese Haas 17. Jaylan De Groot 18. Lachlan Ilias 19. Jett Liu 20. Sam Verrills 21. Adam Christensen 22. Bodhi Sharpley
Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Izack Tago 4. Luke Garner 5. Paul Alamoti 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Jack Cogger 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Liam Henry 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Lindsay Smith 14. Billy Scott 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Billy Phillips 17. Luron Patea 18. Jack Cole 19. Sione Fonua 20. Kalani Going 21. Isaah Yeo 22. Brian To'o 23. Nathan Cleary
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Titans scored some brilliant tries last week up the middle of the Tigers' defence, but were unable to win the game thanks to defensive lapses of their own. The Panthers had last week off after crushing the Tigers the week before. If you were looking at a form guide, it would be obvious that the Panthers will win this comfortably, even if they do rest their Origin stars.
Tip: Panthers by 22
PointsBet odds: Titans $4.10 (+12.5 $1.88) Panthers $1.23 (-12.5 $1.88)
Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
Accor Stadium, 7:35pm (AEST)
Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Enari Tuala 6. Matt Burton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Kurt Mann 10. Leo Thompson 11. Sitili Tupouniua 12. Jaeman Salmon 13. Harry Hayes 14. Bailey Hayward 15. Jed Reardon 16. Jack Underhill 17. Josh Curran 19. Jethro Rinakama 20. Logan Spinks 21. Lipoi Hopoi 22. Alex Conti 23. Alekolasimi Jones
Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jason Saab 3. Tolutau Koula 4. Reuben Garrick 5. Lehi Hopoate 6. Luke Brooks 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Taniela Paseka 9. Brandon Wakeham 10. Kobe Hetherington 11. Haumole Olakau'atu 12. Ben Trbojevic 13. Jake Trbojevic 14. Jake Simpkin 15. Nathan Brown 16. Ethan Bullemor 17. Simione Laiafi 18. Josh Feledy 19. Joey Walsh 20. Hugo Hart 21. Blake Wilson 22. Jackson Shereb
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: Both these teams had last week off after the Dogs scraped home against the Eels and the Sea Eagles were too good for the Rabbitohs the week before. The Bulldogs continue to show very little in attack and the Sea Eagles welcome back Tom Trbojevic this week to really test their often fragile defence. It is very hard to see the Bulldogs winning this, and there is the very real potential for an embarrassing blow-out score.
Tip: Sea Eagles by 20
PointsBet odds: Bulldogs $2.90 (+7.5 $1.88) Sea Eagles $1.40 (-7.5 $1.88)
Sunday, June 21
New Zealand Warriors vs. North Queensland Cowboys
One NZ Stadium, Christchurch 2pm (AEST)
Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Te Maire Martin 8. Tanner Stowers-Smith 9. Wayde Egan 10. Jackson Ford 11. Jacob Laban 12. Marata Niukore 13. Erin Clark 14. Samuel Healey 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Kayliss Fatialofa 18. Rocco Berry 20. Luke Metcalf 21. Makaia Tafua 22. Mitchell Barnett 23. Kurt Capewell
Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Tomas Chester 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jaxon Purdue 7. Jake Clifford 8. Thomas Mikaele 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Soni Luke 15. Griffin Neame 16. Matthew Lodge 17. Coen Hess 18. Liam Sutton 19. Sam McIntyre 20. John Bateman 21. Jaxson Paulo 22. Ethan King 23. Wiremu Greig
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: Picking a winner here is as painful as picking a broken nose. The Warriors were simply awful last week against the Sharks, while the Cowboys had the week off after being thumped by the Dolphins the week before. Just when we thought the Warriors were genuine grand final material and the Cowboys a dangerous dark horse, they both go back to their miserable ways. Who wants this more? I'll go with the Warriors because they might be inspired by the new stadium in Christchurch.
Tip: Warriors by 10
PointsBet odds: Warriors $1.35 (-9.5 $1.88) Cowboys $3.15 (+9.5 $1.88)
Melbourne Storm vs. Canberra Raiders
AAMI Park, 4:05pm (AEST)
Storm: 1. Sualauvi Faalogo 2. William Warbrick 3. Jack Howarth 4. Joe Chan 5. Moses Leo 6. Cameron Munster 7. Jahrome Hughes 8. Stefano Utoikamanu 9. Harry Grant 10. Josh King 11. Cooper Clarke 12. Ativalu Lisati 13. Trent Loiero 14. Trent Toelau 15. Alec MacDonald 16. Jack Hetherington 17. Josiah Pahulu 18. Shawn Blore 19. Tyran Wishart 20. Davvy Moale 21. Preston Conn 22. Siulagi Tuimalatu-Brown 23. Lockyer-Azile Foliola
Raiders: 1. Kaeo Weekes 2. Savelio Tamale 3. Sebastian Kris 4. Matthew Timoko 5. Xavier Savage 6. Ethan Strange 7. Ethan Sanders 8. Corey Horsburgh 9. Tom Starling 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Zac Hosking 13. Jayden Brailey 14. Owen Pattie 15. Ata Mariota 16. Morgan Smithies 17. Daine Laurie 18. Jed Stuart 19. Vena Patuki-Case 20. Coby Black 21. Jordan Uta 22. Chevy Stewart
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The Raiders can surely be written off for the season after last week's loss to the Eels followed on from a capitulation to the Roosters the week before. The Storm continued their steady improvement with a solid victory over the Knights two weeks ago. Whatever is going on at the Raiders, it's producing some very ordinary football, and unless they find a miracle cure during the week, they could be embarrassed in Melbourne.
Tip: Storm by 20
PointsBet odds: Storm $1.36 (-9.5 $1.88) Raiders $3.10 (+9.5 $1.88)
Sydney Roosters vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks
Allianz Stadium, 6:15pm (AEST)
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Tommy Talau 3. Billy Smith 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley 14. Connor Watson 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Nat Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Rex Bassingthwaighte 19. Toby Rodwell 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Junior Tupou 22. Egan Butcher 23. Taylor Losalu 24. Cody Ramsey
Sharks: 1. William Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Jesse Ramien 4. KL Iro 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Braydon Trindall 7. Niwhai Puru 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Jayden Berrell 10. Jesse Colquhoun 11. Briton Nikora 12. Teig Wilton 13. Cameron McInnes 14. Billy Burns 15. Oregon Kaufusi 16. Siosifa Talakai 17. Thomas Hazelton 18. Hohepa Puru 19. Mawene Hiroti 20. Samuel Stonestreet 21. Blayke Brailey 22. Nicho Hynes
Officials
Referee: Touchies: Bunker:
Prediction: The depleted Roosters were flogged by the depleted Dolphins last week, while the Sharks showed incredible resolve to upset the Warriors in New Zealand. Depending on which players can back up from Origin, this should be the match of the round. Who wins will also depend on those Origin players. At full strength the Roosters might just have the edge.
Tip: Roosters by 2
PointsBet odds: Roosters $1.52 (-5.5 $1.83) Sharks $2.50 (+5.5 $1.95)
BYE:
Broncos
Eels
Rabbitohs
All odds correct at time of publication. Check pointsbet.com.au for the latest.