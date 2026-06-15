Storm star suffers setback but eyes World Cup return

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Melbourne prop Tui Kamikamica is unlikely to return to the NRL this season, with his comeback after a stroke on hold following a health setback.

But the Fiji captain remains hopeful of playing in this year's Rugby League World Cup.

Kamikamica underwent brain and heart surgery in March after he suffered a stroke that left him temporarily unable to speak or move.

The 32-year-old then told AAP he wanted to return within weeks, but Melbourne officials warned it would be months before he would back playing.

Now that comeback is on ice after Kamikamica suffered a regression at training last week.

A Storm official confirmed the medical "setback" to AAP and said the burly forward was "touch-and-go" to play again this season.

Melbourne have badly missed his 110kg, 195cm presence in their forward pack in a testing season that has also seen star winger Xavier Coates rupture his Achilles and coach Craig Bellamy diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disorder.

Tui Kamikamica is recovering from a stroke. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Off-contract, that could spell the end of Kamikamica's Melbourne career, which started in 2017, playing 142 games.

But Kamikamica is a stronger chance of leading Fiji at this year's World Cup in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, which runs for a month from October 15.

Kamikamica has been spending his recovery working alongside his best mate Eli Katoa, who also underwent brain surgery following a brain bleed after multiple concussions while playing for Tonga.

Try-scoring second-rower Katoa was ruled out for the season by the Storm following the injury in November, but is aiming to play next season if he gets a medical clearance.

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Kamikamica said Katoa had been a huge support since the stroke.

"Eli was the first one to come to the hospital," Kamikamica told AAP.

"He's been right here since day one in rehab together, we're pretty much riding the same road.

"They're long days, and when you have someone, a great mate, you can talk to them, and especially he has his experience as well.

"He pretty much knows how we feel, so for him to be there, like, giving me company and stuff, that's really good for me, with my health as well."