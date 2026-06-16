NRL Round 16 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

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Another post-Origin round coming up with players backing up or taking rests, making it tough to tip. Recent weeks have proven that the surest of things are just as likely to lose as any other team. Underdogs have been causing upsets as teams which were promising so much, are failing to deliver. I'm looking at you; Broncos, Raiders, Warriors!

Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.

The sure thing

Melbourne Storm vs. Canberra Raiders, AAMI Park, Sunday June 21, 4:05pm (AEST)

After the last two weeks, I'm not even sure what a sure thing is anymore. Certainly not the Warriors, Raiders or Broncos

Last week the Storm had a break after a very sound victory over the Knights the week before, while the Raiders were very ordinary against the Eels.

The Raiders have been having a horror run of late, winning just one game out of their last five. They did manage to defeat the Storm back in Round 7, but Melbourne were having problems of their own back then.

If the Storm's Origin stars can back up, they should knock the Raiders over at home.

Round 16 sure thing: Storm

Stefano Utoikamanu celebrates scoring his first try of the season. Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The toss of the coin

Sydney Roosters vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, Allianz Stadium, Sunday June 21, 6:15pm (AEST)