NRL Round 16 tipping, expert tips, best tips, sure thing, upset chance

Another post-Origin round coming up with players backing up or taking rests, making it tough to tip. Recent weeks have proven that the surest of things are just as likely to lose as any other team. Underdogs have been causing upsets as teams which were promising so much, are failing to deliver. I'm looking at you; Broncos, Raiders, Warriors!
Tipping all the winners each weekend is near impossible, so we'll give you some extra help with three standout games.
The sure thing
Melbourne Storm vs. Canberra Raiders, AAMI Park, Sunday June 21, 4:05pm (AEST)
After the last two weeks, I'm not even sure what a sure thing is anymore. Certainly not the Warriors, Raiders or Broncos
Last week the Storm had a break after a very sound victory over the Knights the week before, while the Raiders were very ordinary against the Eels.
The Raiders have been having a horror run of late, winning just one game out of their last five. They did manage to defeat the Storm back in Round 7, but Melbourne were having problems of their own back then.
If the Storm's Origin stars can back up, they should knock the Raiders over at home.
Round 16 sure thing: Storm
The toss of the coin
Sydney Roosters vs. Cronulla Sutherland Sharks, Allianz Stadium, Sunday June 21, 6:15pm (AEST)
The Roosters really capitulated last week without their Origin stars, with the Dolphins able to run away with a big win after the break. They have those same stars pencilled in to back up after Origin II for this vital clash at home.
The Sharks journeyed to New Zealand last week and in the toughest of conditions were able to eek out a narrow victory over the Warriors. The Sharks are a hard team to work out. They are consistently inconsistent. At their best one week, they will beat anyone, the following week they will drift in and out and lose the game they should have won easily.
This game could really go either way, but if the Roosters are near full strength, I think they might take the two points.
Toss of the coin game winner: Roosters
The roughie
Wests Tigers vs. Dolphins, Campbelltown Stadium, Saturday June 20, 3pm (AEST)
The Tigers made a statement last week against the lowly Titans with Jarome Luai stepping up and leading the way. This week against the Dolphins Luai could be joined by Adam Doueihi, who has been named in the squad. With their backline returning to near full strength and Apisai Koroisau expected to back up from Origin II, the Tigers are starting to look like the side that started the season so strongly and promised so much.
The Dolphins have been one of the hottest teams in the NRL and despite missing five Origin players last week, they made light work of the similarly depleted Roosters. This week those Origin players will be backing up, if called upon for this trip to Campbelltown.
On form alone you would expect the Dolphins to win this game, but the Tigers have their backs up against the wall in Campbelltown. If they really want their fans to believe in them again, they should shake the visitors up and treat this game like a final. Luai should not only explain to most of his teammates what playing in a final requires, he should once again lead from the front.
Round 16 roughie: Tigers