Dolphins iron man and 'Captain Cool' set for Tigers

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Dolphins winger Jamayne Isaako is set to keep his unique Dolphins streak intact as the fourth-placed side got another injury report boost on co-captain Isaiya Katoa.

Isaako is the only Dolphins player to line up in every match since the club's inception in 2023, a record that appeared in jeopardy after he dislocated a finger in the 48-10 win over Sydney Roosters on Friday night.

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The 30-year-old had bone pierce a finger on his left hand and had surgery in hospital.

On Monday he was back training, sporting a splint, and AAP has been told he is set to be named to play Wests Tigers away on Saturday.

Jamayne Isaako of the Dolphins is tackled during round 14. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Isaako will join Melbourne next year but has been a revelation at the Dolphins after turning his career around at the club after an unhappy 2022 at Brisbane and Gold Coast.

The fact that he is now on track for his 86th match in a row for the club is a tribute to his commitment and professionalism.

The goal-kicking whiz also won the Dally M top point-scorer honour in 2023 and leads the NRL points tally this year.

"He's been great for the club ever since he came,'' Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf said.

"He probably came here for a bit of a second chance and he made the most of that in 2023.

"What I really like about him, and what says a lot about him as a bloke and what he feels for the club, is he's playing his best footy now knowing he'll be somewhere else next year. That's a great sign."

Dolphins superstar Katoa had a blinder against the Roosters, but was replaced late in the match by Woolf after he played on following a minor medial injury in the first half.

Katoa, 22, trained away from the main group on Monday with his left knee heavily strapped, but is also on track to play the Tigers.

Dolphins lock Morgan Knowles said "Captain Cool" was a major factor in the team's surge to fourth on the ladder as not just the main creator of the attack, but also a rudder when things aren't going to plan.

"Obviously it is great to see the talent he has got," Knowles said.

"He has got a passing, running and kicking game, but probably what is less clear to see, and what we really appreciate on the pitch, is how calm he is.

"He is the person we look to when things break down and he is directing us around. To have a half like that makes everyone else's job easier. "

Katoa has five try assists in the past six wins on the trot for the Dolphins and has had his fingerprints all over their ladder surge.

"He will stand up in clutch moments," Knowles said.

"It is amazing how young he still is really. I am glad he is on our team."