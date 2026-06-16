NRL midweek mail R16: Young keeping it simple for Dragons

The NRL rarely stands still.

Between NRL training sessions, media appearances, and behind-the-scenes conversations, new storylines often begin to emerge before the weekend arrives.

Throughout the week, ESPN will be gathering notes, insights, and updates from around the competition either side of State of Origin Game II and then into Round 16 of the NRL.

Young's simple formula

Ryan Couchman has credited Dean Young's simplified approach for the Dragons' improved form over the past month, saying the interim coach has stripped the game plan back and restored confidence within the squad.

"Firstly, he's just stripped it all back," Couchman said.

"He's made it pretty simple and clear on our roles and puts a lot of confidence in each individual to go there and do a job."

Consistency remains the next challenge according to Couchman, who admitted the Dragons are still searching for complete 80-minute performances.

"We've got to do it for 80 minutes of the game," he said.

"We came out and showed what we're capable of in that first half and then we went back to old ways."

Ryan Couchman of the Dragons is tackled by the Storm defence. Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

Egan's team-first mentality

Despite being among St George Illawarra's most consistent performers in recent weeks, Dylan Egan says he'd happily sacrifice personal form if it meant the Dragons were collecting competition points.

"I'd rather play crap and the team win, to be honest," Egan said.

After returning from a lengthy injury layoff earlier this season, Egan says he's finally feeling back to full fitness and believes the Dragons' next generation is embracing the responsibility of helping lift the club up the ladder.

"Us young boys know the club's not where we want to be at the moment and we're just doing whatever we can to try change that," he said.

"I was definitely huffing and puffing... I feel I've got the lungs back."

Liddle ready

Jacob Liddle says he's excited by the prospect of becoming the Dragons' long-term hooker following Damien Cook's departure at the end of 2026.

After a frustrating injury-interrupted season, Liddle says his focus remains on helping St George Illawarra finish strongly, but admitted the opportunity ahead excites him.

"Very excited," Liddle said when asked about potentially taking ownership of the No. 9 jersey in 2027.

The hooker added that while the opportunity appeals to him, his immediate focus remains on helping the Dragons build momentum this season and finish 2026 on a positive note.