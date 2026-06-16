Blues stay solid despite slow State of Origin starts

Open Extended Reactions

NSW coach Laurie Daley has no plans to tinker with his line-up despite compelling statistics surrounding the Blues' starts - and the impact of Cameron Murray - in recent State of Origin clashes against Queensland.

The Blues are looking to wrap up the series with victory at the MCG on Wednesday night after winning game one in Sydney.

At a joint press conference alongside the Yarra River on Tuesday, Daley was an open book around how he would use his talent.

He made a shock declaration that Ethan Strange, who starred on debut at five-eighth in the first match, would come off the bench to add punch in the back row.

NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley speaks at the State of Origin II media day in Melbourne. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Daley also gave the Maroons the heads-up that he'd switched Brian To'o and new winger Mark Nawaqanitawase would play on the right.

In contrast, Queensland coach Billy Slater kept his strategy for super-sub Reece Walsh a secret.

NSW have been torpid in the opening half of the past three interstate battles, only scoring 12 points compared to 66 from the Maroons.

The Blues lost two of those games and trailed 20-6 in the opening match this year, requiring the biggest comeback in Origin history to secure a two-point win, aided by the send-off of Queensland fullback Kalyn Ponga.

Daley has the antidote for their slow starts on his bench in Murray.

The Blues' record is 3-0 when the South Sydney skipper starts at lock, using his high work-rate and ability to generate fast attacking momentum to put Queensland on the back foot. NSW won the last two matches in 2024 to claim the series, and the dead rubber in 2023.

But Daley said his captain Isaah Yeo would again wear the No.13 jersey rather than be used in the front row.

"Cam (Murray) is a wonderful player, and he's made such a huge impact on the group this year and, look, there's always possibilities and Yeoey (Yeo) will probably find himself up front during the game," Daley said.

"Yeah, you could have that option but for us, at the moment, where it's at, Cam gives us plenty coming off the bench so that's the way we'll go."

Murray himself has no qualms about being used as an impact forward. He was on the field for 51 minutes to help swing game one.

"I just do what Laurie tells me to do and what the team needs me to do, and that's coming off the bench," said Murray, who has played 16 Origin games.

"I just try to keep a little on it and try not to play the game in my head and expend all the energy on the bench ... so then when it's time to go on, be the best player I can be for the boys."

The Blues are instead looking to Payne Haas for his physicality from the opening whistle after the hard-running Brisbane prop missed game one through injury.

Haas turned in a vintage performance in the opening clash in 2025 with 154 metres from 18 runs, five tackle busts and 30 tackles, to earn man of the match honours.

Yeo said he was happy to have Haas back in the line-up for Melbourne.

"Payne's one of those players that makes any team that he's in better," Yeo said.

"Just how he's been able to come back from that knee injury for his two games back at the Broncos has been outstanding and I don't think many players can do what he's done, particularly in the middle.

"In his first (Brisbane) game back after the medial, he played 80 minutes and was outstanding. He brings that to the NSW level as well and he's had some terrific performances in that jersey.

"He's such a wonderful talent in in our game and it's certainly nice to be in the team with him."