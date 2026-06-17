Maroons return serve against hapless Blues

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"New South Wales don't get Origin."

It's a statement that has been echoed by Queenslanders for what feels like an eternity, and while the Blues have shown moments of brilliance in this arena, any shot of Laurie Daley in the coaches box on Wednesday night will tell you that this side is still searching for the consistency required to conquer rugby league's biggest stage.

Queensland pulled off a scintillating 44-24 victory over the Blues, turning the MCG's 91,671 attendance into a sea of maroon on Wednesday night.

In their highest Origin score in more than a decade, the Maroons reminded everyone exactly what they're capable of when they build pressure and play with confidence.

Selwyn Cobbo of the Maroons scores one of his three tries. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The first half was actually quite balanced. At 12-8 in favour of the Blues at halftime, it seemed like we had a genuine dogfight on our hands.

NSW had the monkey of Game I's send-off controversy sitting firmly on their back, and they needed to shake it off. And for a while, it looked like they just might.

Their attack looked crisp and their defence seemed strong, returning serve against whatever Queensland looked to throw their way, and even leading the game 12-2 at one stage.

Momentum was swinging, stars were chirping, and Mark Nawaqinitawase looked less like a Blues debutant and more like an Origin veteran.

Then, the second half began.

The biggest difference between the two sides wasn't talent. It was composure.

Trent Loiero of the Maroons is tackled. Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Sam Walker was at his organising best, steering the Maroons around the park, while Cameron Munster simply popped up whenever Queensland needed a big play. Harry Grant and Kalyn Ponga added their own moments of brilliance, but more importantly, the Maroons never looked rushed.

They trusted their systems.

NSW, meanwhile, shared no such success.

The Blues looked clunky, disorganised and increasingly frustrated as the game slipped away. They began forcing plays, chasing points that weren't there and searching for answers Queensland had no intention of providing.

As the Maroons gained confidence, they looked unstoppable.

Queensland dominated NSW in almost every facet of the game, almost as if they'd plastered "QLD GET ORIGIN" across their foreheads at halftime.

Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

And while the Kotoni Staggs sin bin and several head-scratching moments certainly didn't help the Blues, the game already felt gone once Queensland found their rhythm early in the second half.

Queensland didn't save their best football for Game I. They saved it for when they needed it most.

After spending much of the opening half chasing the contest, the Maroons exploded after the break and reminded everyone why writing them off in an Origin series is almost always a dangerous game.

Which brings us to the final game of this year's Origin series.

The Blues are staring down the barrel of an Origin III decider at Suncorp Stadium - an arena that has broken the hearts of countless New South Wales sides before them.

Laurie Daley, who has chopped and changed this Blues outfit since returning to the role in 2025, will likely swing the axe once again in a bid to salvage the series.

But selection changes alone won't solve the bigger problem.

The Blues have looked brilliant at times throughout this series. Yet when momentum swung against them on Wednesday night, Queensland responded while NSW folded.

That's the lesson Daley must fix before Game III.

The Maroons now have momentum, belief and a packed Suncorp Stadium waiting for them in three weeks' time.

"How good's Suncorp?" Cameron Munster asked after Wednesday night's win.

Not very, if your name is Laurie Daley.