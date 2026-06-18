Rugby league great Wayne Pearce accused of blocking Israel Folau's NRL return

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The wife of Israel Folau has accused Australian Rugby League commissioner and former great Wayne Pearce of blocking the cross-code international's return to the NRL.

Maria Folau, a former New Zealand netball international, said her husband was set to play with Wests Tigers after being approached by coach Benji Marshall, before Pearce thwarted the signing.

The 37-year-old last played in the NRL in 2010, leaving for a brief failed stint in AFL and then switching to rugby and playing 73 Tests for the Wallabies.

In 2019 his multimillion-dollar deal was terminated by Rugby Australia following controversial homophobic social media posts.

Israel Folau's wife has accused ARL commissioner Wayne Pearce of blocking Folau's return to the NRL. David Rogers/Getty Images

Two years later St George Illawarra looked to sign Folau but withdrew the offer after backlash, while the ARLC also made it clear the player's views didn't align with the NRL's "culture of inclusivity" and that it would not register his contract.

He has most recently been in Japan playing rugby union.

Maria posted on Instagram that Marshall contacted Folau about joining his team mid-season and was told it was "all good" for him to return to the code.

"Benji contacted Iz saying that he wanted Izzy to be a part of the West Tigers for the remainder of the season," she said.

"Iz told Benji that he'd had to clear it with Peter V'landys because of what happened with the Dragons in 2021 with Izzy being blocked to play in the NRL.

"Benji said, yes, all good, that he had already cleared it with V'Landys and the Tigers board.

"Then about a week later, Benji called saying that he had hit a roadblock, that Peter had spoken to him saying that everyone has given the all clear but Wayne Pearce, who is on the Commission.

"His reasoning behind not wanting Izzy to play is because of inclusiveness ... that it would be a bad look to have Izzy back in the game."

She then claimed Wests Tigers still intended to lodge a contract for Folau but the board opted against it, saying it would be a "distraction" for the club.

Folau, who has also represented Tonga in rugby union, himself commented on her post, saying other players had been given a second chance.

"The double standard from the @nrl is crazy. The game talks about inclusion, yet my Christian beliefs were said to be a problem and didn't align with their values. At the same time, players who've committed actual offences have been welcomed back. Make it make sense," Folau wrote.

He had support from another former Wallabies star in Quade Cooper, who described the situation as ironic.

"The irony of inclusivity ... excluding someone in the name of inclusion. You can't claim to champion diversity while deciding who gets to participate. Make it make sense @nrl_weststigers," Cooper said.

Marshall was recently asked about Folau, and while he didn't deny interest, said the Tigers wouldn't be recruiting the fullback.

"That's the furthest thing from my mind, I need to get my team back on track," Marshall said.

"I need to focus on what's important right now ... we're not signing him."