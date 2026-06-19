Star Dolphins halfback out of Wests Tigers clash

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Superstar Dolphins halfback Isaiya Katoa has been ruled out of the NRL clash against Wests Tigers with a minor knee injury.

Brad Schneider will start in the halves next to Kodi Nikorima in place of Katoa, who hurt his knee in last Friday's defeat of the Sydney Roosters.

Katoa played through the pain and had been running at training during the week, only to report soreness closer to Saturday's game at Campbelltown Stadium.

The 22-year-old is having a great season and had been on stand-by to come into NSW's squad for State of Origin II had Mitch Moses succumbed to his hamstring injury.

Isaiya Katoa of the Dolphins runs the ball. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Kristian Woolf is "very confident" the fourth-placed Dolphins will have Katoa back for their heavyweight clash against the Warriors in round 17.

"He's a really important player for us, so it's a smart decision just to give him a week there," the Dolphins coach said.

"He'll be right for next week, it's not a major injury at all.

"But I didn't want him out there worried about an injury or worry about re-hurting something and to have that in the back of his mind and not play at his best."

Katoa's absence further depletes the Dolphins, who are resting Origin representatives Selwyn Cobbo, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Tom Flegler and Max Plath.

The Tigers' lone Origin representative, Api Koroisau, did not make it onto the field for NSW on Wednesday night so will start at hooker as planned.

Maroons forward Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and NSW's Jack Bostock will line up for the Dolphins, with the former making his debut with a cameo in Origin II and the latter an unused substitute.

"Everyone's really happy for them," Woolf said.

"They've come back with a real smile on their face and a spring in their step. I know they're really happy to be with the group as well."

Cobbo scored three tries on the left wing to finish Wednesday's 44-24 win among Queensland's best players.

It continues a sharp uptick in form for the 24-year-old, who had been playing reserve grade in Brisbane's system this time last year.

"You can see how much he's enjoying his footy by the way he's been playing," Woolf said.

"He deserves the credit, no one else, he's the one who's done the work to make himself come in fit, and he's done the work and had the consistency to keep himself that way."

The Dolphins have won both games this year when ex-Penrith playmaker Schneider has started in the halves.

"Brad's been outstanding for us, he's played multiple positions, wherever we put him, he's done a really good job," Woolf said.