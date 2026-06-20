Uncontracted maverick helps Dolphins demolish Tigers

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Kodi Nikorima has continued his sales pitch for a new NRL contract after piloting an undermanned Dolphins side to a seventh-straight win by demolishing Wests Tigers 36-22.

Without regular halves partner Isaiya Katoa and with State of Origin stars Selwyn Cobbo, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Max Plath and Tom Flegler rested, Nikorima stood up to the plate on Saturday to keep the Dolphins in the hunt for a top-four berth.

Nikorima had two try assists and bagged a try at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Kristian Woolf's side continued their record run of wins.

New Zealand international Nikorima remains unsigned beyond this season with the Dolphins already having committed to Katoa and English international George Williams, who will join the Redcliffe-based side next year.

The Dolphins have indicated they want to retain Nikorima, 32, but if his star continues to shine so brightly then Williams may have to play as a back-up.

Connelly Lemuelu of the Dolphins celebrates with teammates after scoring a try Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The Tigers might be left wondering how things could have been different after halfback Jock Madden and centre Patrick Herbert failed to finish the first half.

Madden was the victim of a late hit from Morgan Knowles in the 23rd minute after tries from Sione Fainu and Herbie Farnworth.

Madden dug deep into the line and was clattered by Dolphins lock Knowles after passing the ball.

Knowles wasn't penalised for incident but Madden's afternoon was over after he failed a head injury assessment.

Starford To'a rampaged over on the left wing after a delightful Jarome Luai pass to give the Tigers a brief lead before Herbert reeled out of a collision with a shoulder injury.

Herbert was replaced by Heamasi Makasini and the rookie centre's first act was to leave a gaping hole in the Tigers' defensive line for Connelly Lemuelu to stroll over.

Api Koroisau's failure to convert To'a's try meant the Tigers trailed 12-10 at halftime and found themselves even further behind when Tevita Naufahu finished in the corner less than 90 seconds after the restart.

Luai pulled out a carbon copy grubberkick to set up Fainu to cut the Dolphins' lead to two points with 25 minutes left.

But the visitors pulled away with tries from Nikorima, Trai Fuller and Jamayne Isaako sealing victory.

Alex Seyfarth clawed one back for the Tigers, but it was a case of too little too late as they slumped to a seventh loss in eight games at Campbelltown.