Titans stun Panthers with inZane late field goal

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Gold Coast have shocked competition leaders Penrith 19-18 in one of the best and bravest wins in their history as rising half Zane Harrison announced himself as a star.

The 20-year-old's winning field goal at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday night, with 19 seconds left on the clock, was a composed cracker after he set up two second-half tries.

Harrison, playing just his sixth NRL game, was part of a starting side where all 13 players have only played for the club.

More than 70 old boys of the Titans and former Gold Coast franchises formed a guard of honour as the players ran on the field. The club celebrated their own retro round with iconic mascot Captain Charger making an appearance for the first time in 19 years.

It was fitting that the players should step up and give coach Josh Hannay and their long-suffering fans a win for the ages in their first home match in 49 days.

The Panthers' eight-game winning streak came to an end after they led 12-0 after 14 minutes, but the Titans rallied with defensive grit after losing star lock Cooper Bai early due to a head knock.

Penrith, who led 12-6 at halftime, had 32 sets inside Gold Coast's 20m line before the hosts got down in the opposite danger zone.

The second half started in the same vein but the Titans, to a man, repelled set-after-set. Five-eighth Jayden Campbell, one of the smallest players on the field, came up with massive defensive hits and plays.

Twenty-year-old Zane Harrison's winning field goal at Cbus Super Stadium on Saturday night, with 19 seconds left on the clock, was a composed cracker after he set up two second-half tries. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

When barnstorming second-rower Arama Hau stormed over after a silky pass from Harrison it was 12-all with 15 minutes to play.

A face ball down the short side by Harrison, an absolute stunner, put try-scoring guru Phil Sami in and Gold Coast led by six.

There was an extended break in the match with eight minutes remaining when winger Jensen Taumoepeau was taken from the field in a medicab with a suspected fractured ankle.

Penrith composed themselves and prop Lindsay Smith levelled after an audacious flick pass from Paul Alamoti.

Harrison then stepped up with pure class.

There was a moment of silence before the start of the match for Fereti Fa'asuamaleaui, father of Titans co-captain Tino, who died last week after a battle with cancer.

Tino was rested from the match after an emotional and brave display for Queensland in their 44-24 State of Origin II win at the MCG.

The Panthers also left out their three Blues representatives Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo and Brian To'o.

The early charging was done by the visitors and Martin in particular as he bullocked over to open the scoring.