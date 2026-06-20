Captain kicks Bulldogs to victory over Sea Eagles

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Canterbury have snatched their sixth win of the NRL season to keep their finals hopes alive with skipper Stephen Crichton landing a golden-point field goal for a 13-12 victory over Manly.

Crichton had earlier on Saturday night scored his side's first try at Accor Stadium, but his 82nd-minute effort gave the Bulldogs their third win from the last four games.

That puts some oxygen into their September finals hopes after it was starting to look out of reach after losing five on the trot in April.

The Dogs and Sea Eagles gave their fans plenty of anxiety attacks in the final stages of regulation.

Manly halfback Jamal Fogarty missed two field goal attempts, while Crichton missed his first and then baulked on the second as the defence rushed up in his face.

It had been a wrestle for most of the second half after the away side raced to an 8-0 lead, before Crichton's converted try had Canterbury trailing by two at the break.

Lachlan Galvin's sixth four-pointer of the season got the Bulldogs ahead for the first time in the match on 60 minutes, while Sea Eagles winger Lehi Hopoate's second of the night seven minutes later locked up the scoreboard at 12-12.

Canterbury have snatched their sixth win of the NRL season to keep their finals hopes alive with skipper Stephen Crichton landing a golden-point field goal for a 13-12 victory over Manly. Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Kieran Foran's side had to dig deep after losing prop Kobe Hetherington (concussion) in the 10th minute and then hooker Brandon Wakeham (calf) just after halftime.

If Crichton was trying to push for a return to the NSW Origin team, playing his first game at five-eighth for Canterbury seemed a strange way to do it.

Manly back-rower Haumole Olakau'atu was up to his usual bullocking best, even though he nursed a left shoulder injury in the second half.

He still pulled off a try-saving tackle on Leo Thompson to underline his credentials for a return to the Blues' side for the July 8 decider at Suncorp Stadium -- he was on the extended bench for game two at the MCG.

Sea Eagles fullback Tom Trbojevic gave his left hamstring a good workout in his return after nine weeks on the sidelines, running for 196 metres off 27 runs.

Trbojevic too was on audition for a possible NSW recall. He did little wrong and next week plays Melbourne at 4Pines Park to further his chances.

The first half mostly belonged to Manly centre Reuben Garrick, who made a bust upfield in a 70m move which resulted in Hopoate's first try.

Then Garrick scored himself to reach 1414 points and pass Sea Eagles No.1 of the 1960s Bob Batty as the second-highest points scorer for the club -- only behind club legend Graham Eadie.