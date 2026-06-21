Origin hopeful injured in Warriors' win over Cowboys

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Jackson Ford's hopes of a NSW debut in the State of Origin decider appear over after the superstar Warriors prop suffered a pectoral injury in the 38-20 defeat of North Queensland.

Starting on a wing for the first time since 2017, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad crossed for four tries in the opening NRL game at Christchurch's new stadium, helping the Warriors snap their two-game losing streak.

But Sunday's victory came at a heavy cost for the second-placed Kiwi side as Ford, who led the Dally M Medal count earlier in the season, left the field following a first-half tackle on Tom Chester.

A surprising omission from the first two Origin games, Ford appeared in the mix for a call-up, with the Blues contemplating changes after their game-two humiliation.

But even a minor pectoral injury is likely to require multiple weeks on the sidelines, and teams for Origin III will be picked after next weekend.

"We don't know if it's minor (or) big. We'll find it when we scan," said coach Andrew Webster.

Nicoll-Klokstad had his first two tries inside 10 minutes as hooker Wayde Egan helped the fast-starting Warriors roll through their undisciplined visitors.

The Cowboys conceded three penalties in the opening six minutes and referee Grant Atkins gave co-captain Reuben Cotter a talking-to when they leaked two more by the 20-minute mark.

Star fullback Scott Drinkwater helped North Queensland equalise, putting Braidon Burns over with a long ball to the right, then scoring himself.

But Sunday's victory came at a heavy cost for the second-placed Kiwi side. Joe Allison/Getty Images

However, Nicoll-Klokstad completed his first-half hat trick on a 30-metre tear down the left, before another shift helped him to the first four-try haul of his 143-game NRL career.

"He's Mr. Versatile," Webster said of Nicoll-Klokstad.

"His definitely preferred position is fullback, he's very good at it, he's elite, but we need him to play on the wing right now and he's holding his gloves up."

Veteran prop Jason Taumalolo went to the sin bin for up-ending Nicoll-Klokstad early in the second half.

"I can't disagree with (the sin-binning)," said Cowboys coach Todd Payten.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak made it a three-score game while the Warriors had the extra man and the hosts appeared unlikely to be chased down from there.

Taumalolo had been due to play his 300th NRL game next week, but a charge from the match review committee could place the celebrations on hold.

Payten secured his long-term future with a contract extension on Saturday, but a third-straight loss makes the Cowboys' immediate future a pressing concern.

The ninth-placed Cowboys host ladder-leading Penrith next week as they fight to put their season back on track.

"Even though the result wasn't there (against the Warriors), our physicality was pretty good. At moments, we were playing our footy," Payten said.

"If our lads apply ourselves like we did through the week, and apply ourselves like they did tonight, particularly on the back foot, we'll be OK."