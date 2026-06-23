NRL Round 17: Teams, line-ups, tips, odds, everything you need to know for the weekend

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We are back to a full round this weekend as the NRL season really starts to sort the wheat from the chaff. There are some teams that are out of the Top 8 who are really reaching desperation time, with teams above them disappearing into the distance. There is also a major battle going on for the all-important Top 4 slots.

This weekend's biggest game is a battle between the third-placed Dolphins and the fourth-placed Warriors, Saturday afternoon at Suncorp Stadium. That night the Sea Eagles take on the resurgent Storm in another game with grave implications for the Top 8 aspirations of both teams.

Good luck with your tips.

Thursday, June 25

CommBank Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Eels: 1. Isaiah Iongi 2. Brian Kelly 3. Jordan Samrani 4. Sean Russell 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Ronald Volkman 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Luca Moretti 9. Tallyn Da Silva 10. Jack Williams 11. Kelma Tuilagi 12. Kitione Kautoga 13. Jack de Belin 14. Dylan Walker 15. Sam Tuivaiti 16. Teancum Brown 17. Harrison Edwards 18. Joash Papali'i 19. Charlie Guymer 20. Apa Twidle 21. Ryley Smith 22. Saxon Pryke

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Rabbitohs: 1. Jye Gray 2. Alex Johnston 3. Latrell Siegwalt 4. Tallis Duncan 5. Edward Kosi 6. Cody Walker 7. Ashton Ward 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Brandon Smith 10. Keaon Koloamatangi 11. David Fifita 12. Euan Aitken 13. Cameron Murray 14. Lachlan Hubner 15. Jamie Humphreys 16. Liam Le Blanc 17. John Radel 18. Jayden Sullivan 19. Dayne Jennings 20. Moala Graham-Taufa 21. Bronson Garlick 22. Thomas Fletcher

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: Both of these teams had a bye last weekend to rest up and recuperate, and hopefully allow some injuries to heal. Two weeks ago, the Eels were gritty in their upset victory over the Raiders, while the Rabbitohs blew the Broncos off the park. The Rabbitohs have a some bad news with a set-back in Latrell Mitchell's recovery, but they didn't need him against the Broncos. The Eels are proving a very difficult team to beat, but I think the Bunnies might get them here.

Tip: Rabbitiohs by 4

PointsBet odds: Eels $2.60 (+6.5 $1.83) Rabbitohs $1.48 (-6.5 $1.95)

Friday, June 26

Cbus Super Stadium, 6pm (AEST)

Titans: 1. Keano Kini 2. Jaylan De Groot 3. Jojo Fifita 4. AJ Brimson 5. Phillip Sami 6. Jayden Campbell 7. Zane Harrison 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Oliver Pascoe 10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui 11. Arama Hau 12. Beau Fermor 13. Chris Randall 14. Kurtis Morrin 15. Josh Patston 16. Klese Haas 17. Jett Liu 18. Sam Verrills 19. Lachlan Ilias 20. Dean Ieremia 21. Adam Christensen 22. Michael Molo

Bulldogs: 1. Connor Tracey 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Matt Burton 4. Enari Tuala 5. Jethro Rinakama 6. Stephen Crichton 7. Lachlan Galvin 8. Max King 9. Bailey Hayward 10. Leo Thompson 11. Josh Curran 12. Jaeman Salmon 13. Harry Hayes 14. Kurt Mann 15. Lipoi Hopoi 16. Jack Underhill 17. Alekolasimi Jones 19. Bronson Xerri 20. Sean O'Sullivan 21. Jacob Preston 22. Logan Spinks 23. Jed Reardon

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Titans were very good last weekend against the depleted Panthers, as they have been in patches all year. The Bulldogs rumbled their way to an unimpressive win over the Sea Eagles. Stephen Crichton appears to be Cameron Ciraldo's answer to their halves problems, but there was no real improvement in their attack last week. If the Titans can pull together another 80-minute effort, they could claim back-to-back wins.

Tip: Titans by 6

PointsBet odds: Titans $1.95 (+0.5 $1.88) Bulldogs $1.85 (-0.5 $1.88)

Bulldogs captain Stephen Crichton. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Suncorp Stadium, 8pm (AEST)

Broncos: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Josiah Karapani 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Grant Anderson 5. Jesse Arthars 6. Thomas Duffy 7. Ben Hunt 8. Preston Riki 9. Cory Paix 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Xavier Willison 14. Blake Mozer 15. Ben Talty 16. Aublix Tawha 17. Jack Gosiewski 18. Hayze Perham 19. Josh Rogers 20. Jaiyden Hunt 21. Kane Bradley 22. Va'a Semu

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Billy Smith 3. Hugo Savala 4. Robert Toia 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase 6. Daly Cherry-Evans 7. Sam Walker 8. Naufahu Whyte 9. Reece Robson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Nat Butcher 12. Siua Wong 13. Victor Radley 14. Connor Watson 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Egan Butcher 17. Salesi Foketi 18. Rex Bassingthwaighte 19. Tommy Talau 20. Benaiah Ioelu 21. Toby Rodwell 22. Taylor Losalu

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Broncos had last weekend off after a horror run of six straight losses. The Roosters stepped it up against the Sharks and moved into the Top 4 with a convincing victory. This could have been one of the games of the season, but the Broncos have completely lost the plot. The Broncos must be about due to turn things around, surely, but perhaps not against the red-hot Roosters. .

Tip: Roosters by 18

PointsBet odds: Broncos $2.30 (+5.5 $1.88) Roosters $1.60 (-5.5 $1.88)

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Saturday, June 27

Suncorp Stadium, 3pm (AEST)

Dolphins: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 2. Jamayne Isaako 3. Jack Bostock 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Kodi Nikorima 7. Isaiya Katoa 8. Thomas Flegler 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Francis Molo 11. Connelly Lemuelu 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki 13. Morgan Knowles 14. Max Plath 15. Kurt Donoghoe 16. Ray Stone 17. Felise Kaufusi 18. Brad Schneider 19. Oryn Keeley 20. Tevita Naufahu 21. Brian Pouniu 22. Trai Fuller

Warriors: 1. Taine Tuaupiki 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 3. Ali Leiataua 4. Adam Pompey 5. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Te Maire Martin 8. Tanner Stowers-Smith 9. Wayde Egan 10. Mitchell Barnett 11. Jacob Laban 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Erin Clark 14. Samuel Healey 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava 16. Demitric Vaimauga 17. Marata Niukore 18. Kayliss Fatialofa 20. Luke Metcalf 21. Makaia Tafua 22. Jye Linnane 23. Jason Seu Salalilo

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Dolphins took care of the desperate Tigers last weekend, despite missing several players who were recovering from Origin duties. The Warriors found some form in Christchurch, as they drew away from the Cowboys after the break. This promises to be the game of the weekend, with both teams capable of scoring incredible tries. I would say the Dolphins look to be travelling just a bit better at the moment.

Tip: Dolphins by 10

PointsBet odds: Dolphins $1.50 (-5.5 $1.88) Warriors $2.55 (+5.5 $1.88)

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 5:30pm (AEST)

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Braidon Burns 3. Zac Laybutt 4. Tomas Chester 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Jaxon Purdue 7. Jake Clifford 8. Thomas Mikaele 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Jason Taumalolo 11. Heilum Luki 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Reuben Cotter 14. Soni Luke 15. Griffin Neame 16. Matthew Lodge 17. Coen Hess 18. Liam Sutton 19. Sam McIntyre 20. John Bateman 21. Jaxson Paulo 22. Ethan King

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Thomas Jenkins 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Izack Tago 5. Brian To'o 6. Blaize Talagi 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Freddy Lussick 10. Lindsay Smith 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo 14. Jack Cogger 15. Scott Sorensen 16. Liam Henry 17. Luke Garner 18. Billy Phillips 19. Billy Scott 20. Luron Patea 21. Jack Cole 22. Sione Fonua

Officials

Referee: Touchies: Bunker:

Prediction: The Cowboys were right in their game last weekend against the Warriors, before falling away in the second half, while the Origin-depleted Panthers were beaten by the fired-up Titans. The Cowboys desperately need a win to stay in touch with the Top 8, but the full-strength Panthers will not lose two in a arow.

Tip: Panthers by 20

PointsBet odds: Cowboys $3.60 (+11.5 $1.88) Panthers $1.28 (-11.5 $1.88)